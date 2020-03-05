Slavneft Yaroslavnefteorgsintez : The Government of the Yaroslavl Region and PJSC “Slavneft-YANOS” signed the Addendum to the Cooperation Agreement for 2020

5 march 2020

On March 4, the Governor of the Yaroslavl Region Dmitry Mironov and the General Director of PJSC 'Slavneft-YANOS' Nikolai Karpov determined the main parameters of cooperation for this year. The largest enterprise in the region annually invests in the implementation of socially significant projects in the Yaroslavl region, specifying their list in the Addendum to the current Cooperation Agreement.

- 'Slavneft-YANOS' is a vivid example of a socially responsible enterprise: it constantly participates in various charity programs, sponsors many important events for residents of Yaroslavl,' said Dmitry Mironov. - It makes a significant contribution to our common work on the development of the region, education of the younger generation, support of cultural, sports and social institutions.

- All our obligations under the Agreement in the previous year were 100% fulfilled. And today, with the support of our shareholders, we are ready to continue financing projects aimed at the social development of the region, ' said Nikolai Karpov.

This year, the list of social projects includes the continuation of the overhaul of the premises of the Regional Children's Clinical Hospital and the Yaroslavl College of Music named after Sobinov; financing of the governor's program 'On a High Wave', designed to ensure the availability of theatrical, entertainment and concert services for socially vulnerable categories of Yaroslavl citizens, as well as mass sports development projects.

YANOS will allocate funds for the modernization of the material and technical base of schools No. 33, 86 and Provincial College, selected as the supporting educational institutions of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

In the field of culture, enterprise funds will be used for repair and restoration work and a new exposition will be opened in the Tutaev branch of the Yaroslavl Art Museum, the equipment of the Youth Palace in Yaroslavl and youth institutions in various districts of the region has been updated; a project was implemented to create social and cultural spaces in district libraries and cultural centers.

Schoolchildren of the Krasnoperekopsky and Frunzensky districts of Yaroslavl will again receive free subscriptions for sports in the Atlant Sports and Fitness Center, it is also planned to continue the improvement of the 'Neftyanik' park, which is beloved by Yaroslavl residents.

In addition, PJSC 'Slavneft-YANOS' has been supporting veteran organizations for many years, helping to implement programs of the Yaroslavl departments of the Russian Children's Fund and the Charity and Health Fund, taking part in financing the Yaroslavich volleyball club and the Petrel basketball club, and directing funds on the development of college sports.