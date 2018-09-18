Slice ICS Customer Announces Go-Live of First Digital Insurance Product

Slice
Labs Inc. (Slice), a leading insurance
cloud platform provider announced today that Insurance Cloud Services
(ICS) customer, The Co-operators Group, has officially launched its new
digital insurance product duuo by Co-operators™, an
on-demand, pay-per-use homeshare insurance product.
Within two months of announcing the intention to create a new digital
insurance arm in the 70+-year old business, The Co-operators has
launched its first digital insurance product for hosts using homesharing
platforms like Airbnb®, HomeAway® and VRBO®. The new product costs an
average of $8 CAD per night and provides coverage for the full
replacement cost of a home and it’s contents, plus an additional 15
coverages specific to homesharing including infestation, liquor
liability, vandalism, loss of income, and more.
“I cannot think of a time in the Canadian insurance industry where an
entirely new product has been built within two months of announcing
intention to create a product from scratch,” said Rob Wesseling,
President and CEO of The Co-operators Group Limited. “This is the power
of Slice ICS, as even a year ago this type of innovation was not in our
traditional insurance product roadmap. We now have the flexibility and
speed to solve new insurance problems facing Canadians without worrying
about disappointing our customers due to yesterday’s slower insurance
product development times.”
The new insurance is different from other Canadian homeshare insurance
products because it does not follow the traditional application and
underwriting process for homeowner policies. The Co-operators product is
powered by Slice ICS, providing a simple and fast application process,
AI-powered claims processing, and comprehensive cybersecurity protection
of homeshare host and insurer information.
“We congratulate The Co-Operators on the launch and look forward to
seeing what other new digital insurance products they develop in the
future,” said Tim Attia, CEO of Slice Labs. “This is further validation
of how easy and fast it is to for insurers in any country to create new
on-demand insurance products in the cloud.”
About The Co-operators Group:
The Co-operators is a Canadian insurance and financial services
co-operative with more than $41 billion in assets under administration.
Through its group of companies, it offers home, auto, life, group,
travel, commercial and farm insurance, as well as investment products.
The Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its
commitment to sustainability. The Co-operators is listed among the Best
Employers in Canada by Aon Hewitt and Corporate Knights' Best 50
Corporate Citizens in Canada. For more information, visit www.cooperators.ca.
About Slice:
Slice Labs is a leading on-demand insurance cloud platform provider that
empowers insurers to deliver new value to customers through direct
insurance or insurance agent models without investing in infrastructure
to provide customized on-demand, pay-as-you-go insurance products. The
Slice Insurance Cloud Services platform (ICS) is powered by machine
learning and advanced big data technologies along with Ph.D. behavioral
science expertise. ICS is the foundation for new digital insurance
products being released globally by top insurers, and is also the base
for Slice’s own digital insurance products serving the new economy.
Slice operates in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. To stay up to date with
Slice, visit http://www.slice.is
and follow @SliceLabs
on Twitter.
