Slice Labs & AXA XL Offer Lenovo Small Business Users On-Demand Cyber Insurance

On-demand cyber insurance to be offered as an option through Lenovo Vantage

Slice Labs Inc., the first on-demand insurance platform, today announced that its cloud-based cyber insurance for small to midsize businesses (SMB), provided by one of the affiliated insurance companies of AXA XL, will now be offered through the Security Advisor suite of the Lenovo Vantage platform.

Lenovo SMB customers will be able to access information on the cyber insurance that covers a broad range of attacks including ransomware and contributes other resources for businesses to recover from a cyber attack. Furthermore, the Slice and AXA XL cyber insurance product leverages AI and analytics to inform customers of potential attacks through cyber risk management education.

“Establishing a relationship with a global technology leader illustrates that SMBs can access on-demand cyber insurance in an even more practicable manner,” said John Coletti, Chief Underwriting Officer, AXA XL’s cyber insurance team. “Small businesses owe it to themselves, customers, and partners to spend a few minutes to get an on-demand cyber insurance policy in place. The consequences of not doing so are way more detrimental than losing a short period of the day to purchase this product compared to the potential of having to close a business after an attack.”

Through this opt-in, on-demand solution provided by Slice and AXA XL, Lenovo is able to offer its SMB customers a more accessible insurance option to help protect against a rapidly changing threat landscape.

“With cyber crime on the rise in the current environment, the enormity of protecting businesses requires a multi-pronged approach to cyber risk management comprising education, technology, and insurance,” said Tim Attia, CEO and Co-founder, Slice Labs. “Lenovo’s robust SMB ecosystem will now benefit from a seamless addition to strengthening cyber health. We applaud their continued efforts to increase the awareness of cyber insurance to SMBs which are traditionally unaware of a potential life-saver.”

