Slight cost increases in almost all construction branches in January 2020

Press release: 12.186-026/20
Vienna,2020-02-14 - The construction cost index (CCI 2015) for construction of residential buildings reached 108.7 index points in January 2020, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. This represents an increase of 0.8% over January 2019. Compared to December 2019, the index increased by 0.6%.
The index for road construction increased to 108.3 index points (+0.3% in annual comparison), the index for bridge constructionchanged to 108.4 points (-0.6% compared to January 2019), and the index for sanitary engineeringreached 108.9 points (+2.3% in annual comparison).
For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

