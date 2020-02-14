Log in
Slight cost increases in almost all construction branches in January 2020

02/14/2020 | 04:54am EST

Press release: 12.186-026/20

Vienna,2020-02-14 - The construction cost index (CCI 2015) for construction of residential buildings reached 108.7 index points in January 2020, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. This represents an increase of 0.8% over January 2019. Compared to December 2019, the index increased by 0.6%.

The index for road construction increased to 108.3 index points (+0.3% in annual comparison), the index for bridge constructionchanged to 108.4 points (-0.6% compared to January 2019), and the index for sanitary engineeringreached 108.9 points (+2.3% in annual comparison).

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 09:53:02 UTC
