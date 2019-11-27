Slim Studio BodySculpting is a Winner!

ATLANTA, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Self Magazine announced Slim Studio BodySculpting as the winner of "Atlanta's 2019 Best Place for Nonsurgical Body Sculpting." The award recognizes Atlanta businesses that perform their specific services with superior quality and who have a significant and exceptionally loyal fan base.

Slim Studio is Atlanta's premier BodySculpting center and the only facility in Georgia that exclusively performs EMSCULPT & CoolSculpting. Slim Studio is known by Atlantans to have set the gold standard in non-invasive body sculpting. Slim Studio offers bodysculpting treatments with superior results, delivered by medical professionals with concierge service.

Slim Studio exclusively performing EMSCULPT & CoolSculpting to build muscle and reduce fat. Slim Studio is a certified CoolSculpting & EMSCULPT provider, and all of our technicians are certified experts who have had advanced training. Slim Studio operates under the skilled medical supervision of a double board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Alan Larsen, of Buckhead Plastic Surgery.

"I'd like to thank our patients and followers for their votes and continued support, allowing us to be acknowledged as 'Best of Atlanta!'" said Robbie Spence, Co-Director of Slim Studio.

"I'm thrilled that our dedicated staff has been recognized for their hard work and great patient results," said Dr. Alan Larsen, Medical Director of Slim Studio.

Best Self Atlanta premier magazine provides information and resources to help readers realize their potential and live their best life. Since 2005, Best Self focuses its magazine on information for obtaining optimal health, self-confidence, and happy living.

"Each year we ask our readers to help us recognize the best of the best in Atlanta! This year after thousands of votes, Slim Studio was voted Best of 2019 in the category of Best Non-Surgical Body Sculpting. You can read about their win, and all those voted the best in health, beauty, and more in our Best of 2019 issue, which will be in print and online starting November 26. We are also happy to partner with Slim Studio for the 2020 Vision of Beauty Influencer Tour. Follow along @bestselfatlanta and #2020VisionofBeauty to see what's trending in beauty for 2020 through the eyes of some of Atlanta's top influencers." -Sherri Adair, founder of Best Self Atlanta Magazine.

