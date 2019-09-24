Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Slovenia's Adria Airways temporarily stops flying over debt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 03:57am EDT

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia-based Adria Airways said it would suspend all flights on Tuesday and Wednesday due to "unsecured access to fresh cash which the airline needs for further flight operations".

"The company is at this point intensively searching solutions in cooperation with a potential investor. The goal of everyone involved is to make Adria Airways fly again," it said in a statement late on Monday.

Slovenia had sold Adria to German investment fund 4K Invest in 2016. Since then the company sold all its planes and was using leased planes to fly to several European destinations.

"The company deeply regrets the situation and apologises to all its passengers and partners," Adria added.

(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25aFACEBOOK : BOJ Kuroda urges global cooperation in regulating Facebook's Libra
RE
04:25aBOJ Kuroda says any easing will aim to push down short-, medium-term rates
RE
04:17aSTATISTIK AUSTRIA : For every second holiday trip in 2018, accommodation or transport was booked online
PU
04:17aJRC JOINT RESEARCH CENTRE : How is technological revolution changing the world of work and skills in the EU?
PU
04:17aHSBC gets partial satisfaction in court fight against 33.6 million euro EU Euribor cartel fine
RE
04:15aVILLEROY : fresh ECB bond buys unwarranted right now
RE
04:12aEuro fragile before German data; UK court ruling in focus
RE
04:07aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Life Tables
PU
04:07aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Sectoral Confidence Indices
PU
04:04aGoogle wins 'right-to-be'forgotten' fight with France
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : BNP's prime brokerage deal with Deutsche may transfer 1,000 staff
3FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : After Thomas Cook collapse, UK PM asks why bosses got paid millions
4China grants new tariff waivers for U.S. soybean imports - Bloomberg
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Swiss probe incident involving ex-Credit Suisse banker Khan, private ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group