Slow Roasted Leg of Lamb

03/27/2020 | 08:18pm EDT

One of our favorite recipes for a special occasion, Easter, Thanksgiving, or Christmas. We encourage you try this lovely Slow Roasted Leg of Lamb.

Ingredients

1 (5 to 6-pound) leg of lamb
5 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
20 (1-inch) pieces fresh rosemary
1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Set the Big Green Egg for direct cooking at 300ºF/149ºC.

Using a small paring knife, make 20 (1-inch) cuts evenly all over the lamb.

Stuff each hole with a slice of garlic and a piece of rosemary. Brush the lamb with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Transfer the lamb to the V-Rack and set the V-Rack in the Drip Pan. Put the Drip Pan on the grid and close the lid of the EGG. Roast for 2 to 2 1⁄2 hours, until the instant read thermometer registers 140ºF/60ºC. Remove the pan from the heat and let cool for 10 minutes.

Carve the lamb, transfer to a platter, and serve immediately.

Serves 6 to 8.

Recipe and photo from Big Green Egg.

Disclaimer

Ultra Modern Pool And Patio Inc. published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2020 00:17:09 UTC
