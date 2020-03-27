One of our favorite recipes for a special occasion, Easter, Thanksgiving, or Christmas. We encourage you try this lovely Slow Roasted Leg of Lamb.

Ingredients

1 (5 to 6-pound) leg of lamb

5 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

20 (1-inch) pieces fresh rosemary

1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Set the Big Green Egg for direct cooking at 300ºF/149ºC.

Using a small paring knife, make 20 (1-inch) cuts evenly all over the lamb.

Stuff each hole with a slice of garlic and a piece of rosemary. Brush the lamb with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Transfer the lamb to the V-Rack and set the V-Rack in the Drip Pan. Put the Drip Pan on the grid and close the lid of the EGG. Roast for 2 to 2 1⁄2 hours, until the instant read thermometer registers 140ºF/60ºC. Remove the pan from the heat and let cool for 10 minutes.

Carve the lamb, transfer to a platter, and serve immediately.

Serves 6 to 8.

Recipe and photo from Big Green Egg.