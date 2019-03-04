Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Slowdown to showdown - Five questions for the ECB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 02:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - Two months after ending its massive stimulus scheme, the European Central Bank faces growing pressure to address how it will protect the euro zone economy from a protracted slowdown.

Thursday's policy meeting, news conference, and updated economic forecasts, could set the tone for potential policy changes.

"There is room today, at the minimum, to have a discussion about what they can do to improve the macro environment," said Florian Ielpo, head of macroeconomic research, cross-asset solutions at Unigestion.

Here are some key questions for markets.

1. Can we expect details about a fresh round of cheap loans to banks?

The ECB is preparing to give banks more cheap, long-term funding and for investors, details are key. Barclays expects a new package will have less generous terms than the last, with a smaller size and variable interest rate.

The ECB's Benoit Coeure took markets by surprise last month when he said the idea was being discussed. Data last week showing corporate lending growth in the bloc plunged in January, gives policymakers another reason to help out banks.

An announcement on these loans, known as Long Term Refinancing Operations (LTROs) or the more targeted TLTROs, could come this week, say some economists, although others think the ECB will want more time to assess the economic climate.

With previous TLTROs starting to mature in mid-2020, the ECB may want to act around June to help banks avoid potential liquidity shortages.

"Not only will the ECB discuss LTROs, but they need to drop a hint that some sort of extension is coming or markets will be disappointed," said Pictet Wealth Management strategist Frederik Ducrozet. He expects a decision in April and a new scheme to be implemented in June.


ECB mulls fresh round of TLTROs:

2. By how much will the ECB cut its economic forecasts?

With momentum stalled in powerhouse economy Germany and Italy in recession, the ECB is all but certain to slash growth and inflation forecasts.

Economists say markets should pay particular attention to projections for 2020 as the best indication of how concerned the bank is about growth. Some recent indicators point to a pick-up later this year.

ABN AMRO analysts said the ECB's forecasts for core inflation, which excludes energy and food prices, are too high.

A key gauge of investors' long-term inflation expectations also falls well short of the ECB's near-2 percent target but is off recent lows, standing at 1.50 percent.


ECB's forecasts for the euro zone, December 2018:

3. Could the ECB change its guidance that rates are on hold through the summer?

Unlikely, judging by recent commentary. The ECB's future chief economist Philip Lane last week took a relaxed view of the economic slowdown and its policy implications.

And German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann -- a possible successor to ECB chief Mario Draghi later this year -- said the ECB need not formally delay a planned rate hike.

Investors have already pushed out rate hike expectations to mid-2020.

Jefferies economist Marchel Alexandrovich said a surprise tweak could not be ruled out. "It may be an opportunity for the ECB to signal that markets are not wrong to push out the timing of a first rate rise," he said.

More of German yield curve sub-ze
ro as investors push back rate-hike expectations:

4. How worried is the ECB by the growing U.S./EU trade tensions?

Trade tensions between the United States and the European Union are a major concern for ECB policymakers, given potential disruption to the euro zone's huge exporting industries should the dispute worsen. U.S. President Donald Trump warned in February of tariffs on European car imports if a trade deal was not reached. The European Commission wants to start negotiations, but France has expressed reservations. Tariffs would hurt carmakers already grappling with an emissions scandal, including Germany's Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW and complicate the ECB's job of reviving the euro zone economy. Draghi has warned that unilateral decisions on trade policy are dangerous and threaten economic confidence.


Trade tensions hit European car stocks: https://tmsnrt.rs/2BW3FsA

5. How is uncertainty over Draghi's successor impacting policymaking?

ECB President Mario Draghi, whose term expires in October, is unlikely to comment on speculation about his successor but the subject is likely to come up, since uncertainty over who will next lead the central bank can affect policymaking.

The ECB does not have an input and a decision is unlikely until after European Parliament elections in May, although manoeuvring for the job appears to be underway.

The green light for Germany's cabinet for Bundesbank head Weidmann to serve a second eight-year term keeps him in the mix alongside French counterpart Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

Weidmann has often challenged the ECB's ultra-easy monetary policy stance, irking fellow policymakers.

For investors in banking stocks, long hurt by the ECB's negative interest rates, a hawkish shift would be welcome, and news of Weidmann's second term at the Bundesbank sparked a rally in euro zone bank stocks.


European bank stocks: waiting for a hawk? - https://tmsnrt.rs/2BWh97C

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Tommy Wilkes; Graphics by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Catherine Evans)

By Dhara Ranasinghe, Ritvik Carvalho and Tommy Wilkes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:40aCorrection to Story on China's National People's Congress
DJ
02:29aSlowdown to showdown - Five questions for the ECB
RE
02:27aUK watchdog may ban some practices in car finance market
RE
02:24aSouth African rand firms as U.S.-China trade optimism boosts risk appetite
RE
02:23aIndia says French-made Rafale jets to be inducted in September 2019
RE
02:22aOil prices rise on trade deal hopes, OPEC supply cuts
RE
02:15aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : The alteration of the calendar for auctions in April 2019
PU
02:02aBOJ's Kuroda says to debate exit from easing at right time, wary of side effects
RE
01:32aStocks rally as U.S., China inch closer to trade deal
RE
01:13aTesla's store-shuttering strategy may pull the rug out of solar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rally as U.S., China inch closer to trade deal
2MARUBENI CORP : AUSTRALIA PLANNING TO IMPORT LNG: What's next? Coals to Newcastle?
3NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Reports That U.S.-China Trade Agreement Is Imminent
4Tesla to unveil Model Y on March 14, says Musk
5Oil prices rise on trade deal hopes, OPEC supply cuts
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.