Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Slowing virus, China stimulus hopes support stocks, yen nurses losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 08:13pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a mask walk at the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai

Asian stocks edged up on Thursday, supported by a fall in coronavirus cases and expectations of more Chinese stimulus to offset the economic impact of the epidemic, while the Japanese yen nursed heavy losses after suffering its steepest drop in six months.

The epicenter of the outbreak in China's Hubei reported just 349 new cases on Thursday, the lowest since Jan. 25, although it was accompanied by a change in diagnosis rules.

China is widely expected to cut its benchmark lending rate on Thursday, adding to a slew of fiscal and monetary measures in recent weeks aimed at cushioning the virus' impact on the economy.

China also plans to take over HNA Group and sell off its airline assets, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1%.

Buoyed by the cheaper yen, Japan's Nikkei rallied 1.5%. Markets in Australia and New Zealand minted record highs.

"The lowering of interest rates, cutting of corporate tax rates, increasing money supply...these are all seen as very strong responses" from China, said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

The prospect of central bank support and easier money also underpinned bonds, with U.S. Treasury yields steady, with benchmark 10-year yields last at 1.5815%.

Overnight pan-regional STOXX 600 index in Europe rose 0.8% to a record high. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all gained.

More than 2,100 people have died from the coronavirus in China, spreading to more than two dozen countries, and governments around the world are trying to prevent it from becoming a global pandemic.

YEN TUMBLES

The most dramatic move overnight was a steep drop in the Japanese yen, which posted its sharpest fall against the dollar in half a year, even as safe-haven assets such as gold traded firmer.

Selling was broad and sustained through the session.

The yen fell nearly 1.4% against the dollar and the kiwi and almost 2% against the Norwegian krone - its sharpest daily drop against the krone in almost three years.

"It is rare to see USD/JPY and gold ripping at the same time, but the simple explanation is that the world is awash in a flood of money and there are not many attractive places to park that excess liquidity," said Brent Donnelly, Spot FX Trader at HSBC.

The yen recouped some of those losses in morning trade, to rise 0.2% to 111.17 per dollar.

Elsewhere oil prices held overnight gains, while gold gave some of its rise back.

U.S. crude last sat 30 cents firmer at $53.60 per barrel and Brent settled at $59.12. Gold last traded at $1,609.33 per ounce.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.46% 74.204 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.07% 143.694 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.01% 84.123 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
CMC MARKETS PLC -2.46% 158.4 Delayed Quote.10.78%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.40% 29348.03 Delayed Quote.3.01%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.08% 120.17 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
EURO / NORWEGIAN KRONER (EUR/NOK) 0.00% 10.0132 Delayed Quote.1.94%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.29% 559 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.07% 0.8837 Delayed Quote.0.22%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.47% 59.64 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
NASDAQ 100 0.92% 9718.726468 Delayed Quote.10.20%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.87% 9817.179518 Delayed Quote.8.45%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.20% 71.079 Delayed Quote.-3.21%
NIKKEI 225 0.89% 23400.7 Real-time Quote.0.13%
S&P 500 0.47% 3386.15 Delayed Quote.4.32%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.83% 433.9 Delayed Quote.3.53%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.83% 937.68 Delayed Quote.3.66%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.02% 111.16 Delayed Quote.1.05%
WTI 0.56% 54.06 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
08:28pU.S. Vows Aid for Fast-Growing Ethiopia's Private Sector -- Update
DJ
08:13pSlowing virus, China stimulus hopes support stocks, yen nurses losses
RE
08:07pChinese banks rush to issue 'virus NCDs' to fund anti-virus campaign
RE
08:07pBoys Scouts' Accusers Want Abuse Details Revealed in Bankruptcy
DJ
07:54pIMF calls Argentine debt 'unsustainable,' says bondholders must help resolve crisis
RE
07:52pBANK OF ENGLAND : Turner £20 enters circulation
PU
07:47pLofty stocks, hefty debt sow seeds of worry for some at Fed
RE
07:45pFed staff float plan to end term-repo after April, minutes show
RE
07:42pSafe-haven yen takes a hit as hopes for China stimulus grow
RE
07:38pInternational Monetary Fund Calls Argentina's Debt Unsustainable -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UBS names ING boss Ralph Hamers as its new CEO
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
3China confident in winning fight against the novel coronavirus with intl support
4IMAX CHINA HOLDING, INC. : IMAX CHINA : Reports Full-Year 2019 Financial Results
5PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Earnings Releases - R$

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group