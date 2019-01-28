Slync : Bolsters Leadership with Chief Strategy Officer and New Global Sales Director Appointments

Slync,
the intelligent platform for shipping, logistics and the supply chain
has appointed international supply chain expert Thomas
Wrobleski from its advisory board to Chief Strategy Officer.
Wrobleski, formally the Executive Vice President of Global Strategic
Accounts at Chainalytics, brings extensive supply chain and large-scale
business transformation experience to the Slync team.
“I’m very excited to join the Slync team at such an important time in
the history of our company,” said Wrobleski. “We are poised for
significant growth commercially that will further strengthen our product
offering in the marketplace and drive significant value for our
customers.”
Wrobleski is known for his advisory services across the entire value
chain, with a strong focus on applying Lean practices. Wrobleski was
previously a Senior Client Partner at Korn Ferry working with their
largest clients around the world. His experience includes senior roles
at A.T. Kearney, Capgemini Consulting and Alix Partners. Wrobleski has
led numerous, large-scale transformation projects for Fortune 500
big-box retailers, CPG manufacturers and distributors throughout his
career.
“Tom’s vast supply chain expertise and cross-functional global business
experience has been valuable to us as an advisor and I am thrilled to
have him involved full-time,” said Chris Kirchner, Chairman, CEO and
Founder of Slync. “Tom has been focused on the supply chain throughout
his 20+ year career and his experience will be valuable for Slync and
most importantly, our customers around the world.”
Ryan
Manero joins Slync after several years as a leading revenue
generator and account leader at Elementum. He will become the Global
Sales Director at Slync working on key accounts and leading growth in
all global markets.
"I'm thrilled to join Slync to help companies modernize the way they
interact and exchange value throughout the global supply chain,” said
Manero. “Slync's platform enables new levels of automation and
interaction using flexible data ingestion, workflow engines and AI
driven insights. Finally, the industry will have a true supply chain
platform."
Manero has been a top revenue producer for leading supply chain
technology companies throughout his career, working with Fortune 500 and
global multinational customers. He was a consistent top performer during
his nine years with GT Nexus, where he also ran the high-tech and
electronics segment. Early in his career, Manero worked in the logistics
sector for Panalpina and other logistics companies.
“Ryan is a perfect fit on our team of world class problem solvers and
industry experts,” said Kirchner. “His experience with other firms in
our space and knowledge of customers around the world will be a great
asset as we continue to deliver our best in class platform to market. I
am excited to have him on board.”
For more information on the Slync platform and how Slync is redefining
how companies collaborate across the supply chain, visit Slync.io.
About Slync
Based in Silicon Valley, Slync is an intelligent platform redefining
multi-party interaction, automation, and collaboration throughout the
supply chain. Leveraging intelligent workflows, predictive analytics and
artificial intelligence, Slync powers leading players in the global
logistics ecosystem – including shippers, carriers, forwarders and LSPs
– to digitize, automate, and optimize supply chain performance. The
company’s award-winning platform and products transform the way partners
share data, improve visibility, automate workflows, manage exceptions,
and analyze data. The result: increased supply chain efficiency,
measurable cost savings and significant competitive advantage. Slync is
Supply Chain Collaboration – Redefined.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005504/en/