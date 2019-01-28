Slync : Bolsters Leadership with Chief Strategy Officer and New Global Sales Director Appointments

Thomas Wrobleski joins from Korn Ferry to be Chief Strategy Officer and Ryan Manero joins from Elementum to become Global Sales Director

Slync, the intelligent platform for shipping, logistics and the supply chain has appointed international supply chain expert Thomas Wrobleski from its advisory board to Chief Strategy Officer. Wrobleski, formally the Executive Vice President of Global Strategic Accounts at Chainalytics, brings extensive supply chain and large-scale business transformation experience to the Slync team.

“I’m very excited to join the Slync team at such an important time in the history of our company,” said Wrobleski. “We are poised for significant growth commercially that will further strengthen our product offering in the marketplace and drive significant value for our customers.”

Wrobleski is known for his advisory services across the entire value chain, with a strong focus on applying Lean practices. Wrobleski was previously a Senior Client Partner at Korn Ferry working with their largest clients around the world. His experience includes senior roles at A.T. Kearney, Capgemini Consulting and Alix Partners. Wrobleski has led numerous, large-scale transformation projects for Fortune 500 big-box retailers, CPG manufacturers and distributors throughout his career.

“Tom’s vast supply chain expertise and cross-functional global business experience has been valuable to us as an advisor and I am thrilled to have him involved full-time,” said Chris Kirchner, Chairman, CEO and Founder of Slync. “Tom has been focused on the supply chain throughout his 20+ year career and his experience will be valuable for Slync and most importantly, our customers around the world.”

Ryan Manero joins Slync after several years as a leading revenue generator and account leader at Elementum. He will become the Global Sales Director at Slync working on key accounts and leading growth in all global markets.

"I'm thrilled to join Slync to help companies modernize the way they interact and exchange value throughout the global supply chain,” said Manero. “Slync's platform enables new levels of automation and interaction using flexible data ingestion, workflow engines and AI driven insights. Finally, the industry will have a true supply chain platform."

Manero has been a top revenue producer for leading supply chain technology companies throughout his career, working with Fortune 500 and global multinational customers. He was a consistent top performer during his nine years with GT Nexus, where he also ran the high-tech and electronics segment. Early in his career, Manero worked in the logistics sector for Panalpina and other logistics companies.

“Ryan is a perfect fit on our team of world class problem solvers and industry experts,” said Kirchner. “His experience with other firms in our space and knowledge of customers around the world will be a great asset as we continue to deliver our best in class platform to market. I am excited to have him on board.”

For more information on the Slync platform and how Slync is redefining how companies collaborate across the supply chain, visit Slync.io.

About Slync

Based in Silicon Valley, Slync is an intelligent platform redefining multi-party interaction, automation, and collaboration throughout the supply chain. Leveraging intelligent workflows, predictive analytics and artificial intelligence, Slync powers leading players in the global logistics ecosystem – including shippers, carriers, forwarders and LSPs – to digitize, automate, and optimize supply chain performance. The company’s award-winning platform and products transform the way partners share data, improve visibility, automate workflows, manage exceptions, and analyze data. The result: increased supply chain efficiency, measurable cost savings and significant competitive advantage. Slync is Supply Chain Collaboration – Redefined.

