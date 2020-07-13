Log in
Small Business Bankruptcies, Workout Strategies, Litigation Tips During COVID-19 Crisis and More to Be Discussed at ABI's Northeast Virtual Bankruptcy Conference & Consumer Forum on July 29 & 30

07/13/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

Alexandria, Va. - Leading insolvency professionals from the Northeast region will join 10 judges to present their insights on a variety of important and timely topics pertaining to both consumer and business bankruptcy practice at ABI's 2020 Northeast Virtual Bankruptcy Conference and Consumer Forum. Held on July 29 and 30 via an innovative Zoom meeting environment, the virtual conference provides up to 4.25/5 hours of general CLE/CPE credit, including 1 hour of ethics. This online workshop will also provide participants with ample opportunities to network virtually with bankruptcy professionals in the Northeast and beyond - for a total price of $100.

Bankruptcy Judge Diane Finkle (D. R.I.; Providence) is the judicial chair and Julia Frost-Davies of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP (Boston) and David A. Rychalsky of Capstone Headwaters (Boston) are the co-chairs of the Northeast Bankruptcy Conference. Janet J. Goldman, Attorney at Law (Warwick, R.I.) and Anthony J. Manhart of PretiFlaherty (Portland, Maine) are the co-chairs of the Northeast Consumer Forum.

Sessions for the Northeast Virtual Bankruptcy Conference and Consumer Forum include:

  • The Small Business Reorganization Act of 2019
  • Exploring the Effects of and Novelties Related to the Coronavirus in the Bankruptcy World
  • Litigation in a Virtual World: Strategies, Technology Issues and Ethical Considerations
  • Bankruptcy Mediation in Consumer Cases: New Tools for Changing Times
  • Out of Workouts
  • Judicial Round-and-Round

For more information about the program, please click here. Members of the press that would like to attend ABI's 2020 Northeast Virtual Bankruptcy Conference and Consumer Forum should contact ABI Public Affairs Officer John Hartgen at 703-894-5935 or jhartgen@abiworld.org.

###

ABI is the largest multi-disciplinary, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research and education on matters related to insolvency. ABI was founded in 1982 to provide Congress and the public with unbiased analysis of bankruptcy issues. The ABI membership includes nearly 11,000 attorneys, accountants, bankers, judges, professors, lenders, turnaround specialists and other bankruptcy professionals, providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information. For additional information on ABI, visit www.abiworld.org. For additional conference information, visit http://www.abi.org/calendar-of-events.

Monday, July 13, 2020

Disclaimer

ABI - American Bankruptcy Institute published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 18:05:01 UTC
