Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee to Discuss the SEC's Capital Formation Proposal on May 8

04/28/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today released the agenda for the Friday, May 8 meeting of its Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee, which will be hosted via video conference.

The Committee will discuss the Commission’s recent Capital Formation Proposal, which proposes amendments to simplify, harmonize, and improve certain aspects of the exempt offering framework. During the meeting, the Committee will also continue its discussion from April 2 on how small businesses are coping with COVID-19 and share observations from their areas of the marketplace.

The meeting will take place from 1:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. ET and will be webcast live on SEC.gov. The webcast will be archived on the committee’s webpage for later viewing.

In addition, the SEC’s Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation, which supports the Committee, is convening virtual coffee breaks to engage with the public on how COVID-19 is impacting raising capital.

The Committee was established to provide the Commission with advice and recommendations on Commission rules, regulations, and policy matters relating to small businesses, from privately-held emerging companies to smaller public companies. The Committee has recently informed the Commission on a number of pertinent rulemaking and policy priorities, providing valued marketplace feedback into the regulatory process. Additional information on the Committee, including its members, is available on the committee webpage.


