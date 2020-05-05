Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Small Business Continuity Fund Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 05:44pm EDT

Thank you for your interest in the Small Business Continuity Fund. Applications for both the loan and grant program are now live. Please remember that you can only apply for a loan OR a grant; you may not apply for both. Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on May 11, 2020.

The grant application can be reached here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/SBCFgrant

The loan application can be reached here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/SBCFloan

For more information please go to: www.dallasecodev.org/565/Small-Business-Continuity-Fund

If you have any questions about the program, please email SBCF@dallascityhall.com

Disclaimer

City of Dallas, TX published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 21:43:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:08pMODEL N : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:08pONTO INNOVATION : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:08p5N PLUS : Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
AQ
06:06pLIFEVANTAGE : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:05pDELEK US : Logistics Partners, LP Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
06:03pGILEAD SCIENCES : in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir
RE
06:02pTRECORA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:02pRAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:02pCLOVIS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:01pDELTA 9 CANNABIS : Provides Guidance & Timing for Q1 2020 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OIL INSURANCE LIMITED : (OIL) Holds Its First Ever Telephonic Annual General Meeting
2PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS, INC. : Par Pacific Provides Business Update Related to COVID-19
3GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Treasury Win..
4COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Air Purifier Market 2020-2024 | The Growing Air Pollution Levels to..
5OTTAWA BANCORP, INC. : Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group