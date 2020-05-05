Small Business Continuity Fund Information

Thank you for your interest in the Small Business Continuity Fund. Applications for both the loan and grant program are now live. Please remember that you can only apply for a loan OR a grant; you may not apply for both. Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on May 11, 2020.
The grant application can be reached here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/SBCFgrant
The loan application can be reached here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/SBCFloan
For more information please go to: www.dallasecodev.org/565/Small-Business-Continuity-Fund
If you have any questions about the program, please email SBCF@dallascityhall.com
