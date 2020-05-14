Small Business Expo : Announces First-Ever National Virtual Small Business Expo : - Two-Day June Event Represents America's Biggest Interactive and Virtual Business-to-Business Networking and Educational Conference for Small Business Owners

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Small Business Expo (SBE) recently announced the dates for its upcoming two-day conference, set for June 10–11, from 10am to 7pm EST both days. The National Virtual SBE is America's BIGGEST conference and trade show, created for small business owners, entrepreneurs, start-ups and decision-makers. The free, multi-tiered and fully interactive SBE event is live-streamed and will be hosted throughout the Country, offering networking and educational opportunities, live webinars, talks, vendors in an interactive exhibit hall and a variety of other activities of indispensable use to small businesses. To register for free, go online HERE. To plan an exhibit, go HERE.

"Small Business Expo has been producing incredible events for nearly 13 years, across 15 major U.S. cities, and we currently have over 1.2 million subscribers in our database," said SBE Producer and Founder, Zachary Lezberg. "But with the current global pandemic underway, along with widespread stay and work-from-home orders, we quickly pivoted to this awesome Virtual Platform to continue helping small businesses thrive. This virtual version of our widely popular expo will have the quality content that our members have come to expect, with nearly forty webinars, speakers, exhibitors, virtual networking and educational material that is tailored to the small business community. All of it will be accessible by viewers from the comfort and safety of their home offices. This has never been done before. We are so excited. We'll also be announcing various livestreamed, hosted local and regional events in upcoming weeks."

Small Business Expo: Features and Highlights

The National Virtual SBE will host over 40 different content-rich live workshops, representing topics like business planning, social media marketing, PR, general marketing strategies, how to help a business survive through COVID-19, legal tips, email and other digital marketing strategies, and a full spectrum of related business-building topics. The Virtual Exhibitor Hall will offer unique products and services geared toward small businesses, with virtual networking enabled for all SBE guests. SBE will even offer a Virtual Happy Hour, complete with a live D.J., at the end of each day.

SBE has been an INC 5000 company four years in a row and has produced well over 100 live events. Some benefits of attending The National Virtual SBE include:

Multiple shows in many major U.S. cities, as well as live and virtual streaming events.

Connect with industry-leading vendors in the Virtual Exhibitor Hall to get the best deals and discounts for products and services created to help run a successful business.

A complete return-on-investment for attendees, because SBE is a free event.

A wide variety of seminars and lectures presented by dozens of industry experts.

A series of Business-Critical Workshops that drive immediate action and business growth.

Networking Sessions that allow business owners and entrepreneurs the chance to meet, exchange ideas, and create important connections.

that allow business owners and entrepreneurs the chance to meet, exchange ideas, and create important connections. Fun, high-energy, collaborative environment that fosters learning, growth and innovation.

For the latest in Small Business Expo news and updates, follow them on social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube.

About Small Business Expo (SBE)

SBE is America's biggest business-to-business trade show, conference and networking event. SBE helps small business owners and other entrepreneurs take their businesses and ideas to the next level, offering quality free content and providing a thriving venue for some of the most exciting business theories and innovations. Traditionally held in 15 Major Cities across the Country and streamed across the U.S., 2020 marks a new evolution for SBE, which will now begin to hold multiple virtual events for its members throughout the year locally, regionally and nationally. Learn more at: www.TheSmallBusinessExpo.com.

Media Contact:

Steven Bryant

(212)651-0696

239548@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/small-business-expo-announces-first-ever-national-virtual-small-business-expo--two-day-june-event-represents-americas-biggest-interactive-and-virtual-business-to-business-networking-and-educational-conference-for-small-business--301059198.html

SOURCE Small Business Expo