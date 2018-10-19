Small Business Investment Platform, Star Mountain Capital, Once Again a Top Fundraiser for the Terry Fox Run for Cancer Research in New York City

Star
Mountain Capital, LLC (“Star Mountain”), a specialized investment
manager focused exclusively on the large and underserved U.S. lower
middle-market of private business that generally have between $10
million and $150 million in annual revenues, is pleased to announce
their participation and continued efforts in supporting the Terry Fox
Foundation at the annual Terry Fox Run for Cancer Research in New York
City. Team Star Mountain Capital had been named the
#1 fundraising team for the past two years and was among the top
fundraisers again for this year’s run. Star Mountain has raised
approximately $150,000 for the Terry Fox Run over the years as part of
its broader efforts to help raise money and awareness for cancer
prevention and treatment with 100% of the proceeds going directly to
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Team Star Mountain Capital at the Terry Fox Run (New York City)(Photo: Business Wire)
“I lost my mother at the age of six to cancer, which is why events like
the Terry Fox Run are so important to me. It’s also great for our
corporate culture as it gets the team thinking about being healthier as
they gear up for a fun run with colleagues and friends,” said Brett
Hickey, Founder & CEO of Star Mountain Capital and Star Mountain
Charitable Foundation. “Culture is a core part of the DNA at Star
Mountain and I am proud that we have been able to help make a difference
and inspire others.”
“Continued support from Star Mountain Capital has been critical to our
work in the development of novel therapies for leukemias and lymphomas.
This work has already changed the lives of many patients,” said Dr.
Renier J. Brentjens, Medical Oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering
Cancer Center.
The Terry Fox Run is a non-competitive walk/run where people get
together to raise money for cancer research in memory of Terry Fox.
Terry was only 18 years old when he was diagnosed with osteogenic
sarcoma (bone cancer) and forced to have his right leg amputated. While
in the hospital, Terry was so overcome by the suffering of other cancer
patients that he decided to run across Canada to raise money for cancer
research. He would call his journey the Marathon of Hope; running 143
days and 5,373 kilometers (3,339 miles).
To date, there are Terry Fox runs in more than 20 countries around the
world and the Terry Fox Foundation has raised over $750 million for
cancer research.
“Brett’s personal support of the run and the dedication of the Star
Mountain Capital team to the cause of raising funds for cancer research
is very important to the run and is a testament to Brett’s leadership
and the culture of the Star Mountain organization,” said Ken Ottenbreit,
Founder of the Terry Fox Run in New York City and former President of
the Canadian Association of New York (CANY).
Thank you to Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts for sponsoring the event
and to all the participants and donors for making this year’s Terry Fox
run a great success. We look forward to seeing you again next year.
ABOUT STAR MOUNTAIN
Investing in the Growth Engine of America ® – Star Mountain Capital is a
specialized asset management firm focused on investing in the large and
underserved U.S. lower middle-market of companies with typically between
$10 million and $150 million of annual revenues. Star Mountain’s
distinctive business includes a custom-built media and technology
platform and brings proven, large market resources to smaller businesses
as a value-added lender and investment partner.
As part of its ESG, Star
Mountain’s Charitable Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 focuses
on improving lives through economic development, including job creation,
health & wellness and cancer research. Notable missions include helping
match veterans and women with high quality small and medium-sized
business career opportunities across the country, including within Star
Mountain’s portfolio which in aggregate represents over 200 companies.
Star Mountain was named one of the 2017
Best Places to Work by Crain’s New York Business.
