Small-Business Owners' Confidence Improved in March Despite 1Q 'Small Pothole' -- NFIB

04/09/2019 | 06:15am EDT

By Maria Armental

A reading of confidence among U.S. small-business owners edged up in March, the second consecutive monthly improvement after five straight monthly declines, according to the National Federation of Independent Business.

The small-business lobby said its optimism index edged up to 101.8 in March, compared with 101.7 the previous month and 101.2 in January, when it fell to the lowest level since late 2016.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a March reading of 101.7.

"Economic growth hit a small pothole in the first quarter with a government shutdown and bad weather all around," the group said Tuesday, adding that economic data showed positive momentum and no near-term risk of recession.

The U.S. government is due to release its initial estimate for first-quarter gross domestic product on April 26.

The NFIB survey is a monthly snapshot of small businesses in the U.S. Economists look to the report for a read on domestic demand and to extrapolate hiring and wage trends in the broader economy.

The NFIB survey results -- based on responses from 643 small-business owners -- showed 18% of respondents planned to add jobs but more than half of respondents reported few or no qualified applicants. Only 1% of small-business owners reported reducing employment, it said, the lowest percentage of owners reporting reductions in the survey's history.

"The NFIB labor market indicators are at record levels, a good sign that on Main Street, the economy is still strong," the group said.

Two other widely followed gauges of household confidence showed mixed results for March.

The University of Michigan's consumer-sentiment index rose in March to 98.4 (www.wsj.com/articles/consumer-sentiment-improved-in-march-11553871506) while the Conference Board's consumer-confidence index declined to 124.1 in March from 131.4 in February. (www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-consumer-confidence-declines-in-march-11553610778?mod=article_inline)

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

