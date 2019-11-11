Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Small Cap Company Jetblack Corp (OTC: JTBK) Plans To Finish Formulation Of Its Unique Wellness Product

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 10:27am EST

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetblack Corp (OTC: JTBK) "Jetblack" "The Company" "JTBK" announced today it has worked through some issues with shareholder deposits. JTBK is hopeful this will continue in the future, so that shareholders will not have the same struggles they have had in the past. JTBK can now begin to seek out different means of financing to finish formulation, begin packaging, bottling and distributing its unique wellness product. The Company is keeping the details of the product confidential because it believes a speedy time to market is essential. The "wellness" product is a non-cannabinoid product which will not have the complex regulations that surround marijuana products. Although the Company plans to market it towards marijuana users, the Company believes it may benefit non-marijuana users as well. "We believe it is truly a unique product and may benefit people in a variety of ways. I am not aware of another product like it on the market," explained CEO Daniel A. Goldin. JTBK will begin to release more details about the non-cannabis wellness product in the coming weeks.

JTBK has a new Company website which can be found at JetblackCorp.com. The site details the Company's overall vision for creating unique products that may benefit society and/or the environment. The Company plans to spend small amounts of capital developing and distributing multiple products across a variety of sectors, which will distribute the risk of capital investment across multiple product lines. "Being that the focus is on products that benefit people or the planet, we feel it gives investors the opportunity to put their capital to work for a good cause and hopefully be rewarded with upside," explained the CEO.

In addition, JTBK is still in the process of transferring ownership and locations of a marijuana production license to its leased space in Hillsboro, Oregon. The Company plans to contact OLCC in the coming days to get an update on the transfer process. "We are not sure if will continue with the transfer of the license for many reasons, but we plan to update shareholders as soon as developments occur. We are going to focus on our first wellness product because we feel this will be the quickest way to begin to achieve revenues and profitability," Daniel A. Goldin explained.

Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward- looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties include market risks associated with our business, the inability to raise enough capital to complete our business, economic conditions and increasing competition. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The loss of key employees would be detrimental to the Company success. Currently the Company is considered a penny stock, which means the spreads can   be very far apart, sometimes illiquid, and investors may not be able to sell when they want or for the price paid. In some circumstances the investor may lose all their investment.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/small-cap-company-jetblack-corp-otc-jtbk-plans-to-finish-formulation-of-its-unique-wellness-product-300955530.html

SOURCE Jetblack Corp


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:06aAFCON : Big Blow for Warriors
AQ
11:05aMORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:05aSILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:03aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk COO Soren Toft Resigns
DJ
11:03aVislink Technologies Renews Three-Year Service Contracts with 12 UK Police Forces to Support Airborne Data Link (ADL) Infrastructure
GL
11:02aCOMMERCEWEST BANK : Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing Public Companies
BU
11:02aSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – CARB, AYR, WMGI, WLH
GL
11:01aADIENT : to present at the 2019 Barclays Global Automotive Conference
PR
11:01aÖSSUR HF :  Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
11:01aaBey Blockchain Co-Creator Dr. Ciprian Pungila Delivers Keynote Address on Opening Day of Malta Blockchain Summit 2019
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group