Small Town Michigan Spirits Company, CASK & KETTLE, Expands Into Walmart

Just in time for fun May celebrations like Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day, CASK & KETTLE Hard Coffees & Cider are rolling out into select Michigan Walmart stores! CASK & KETTLE is a woman-owned business co-founded by life-long Michigan native Lucinda Wright.

“I grew up in Rives Junction, MI and we are proud to partner with Walmart to bring our artisan crafted brewed cocktails to small towns across my home state,” says Wright, Co-Founder, CEO, and inspiration behind Michigan-based Apres Beverages, makers of CASK & KETTLE Hot Cocktails. “It’s very challenging in these difficult times for a small home-town company to succeed, so we are very grateful for our relationship with Walmart.”

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a craft brewed CASK & KETTLE Mexican Coffee that is a smooth blend of tequila, vodka, medium roast coffee and a whisper of Mexican chocolate. Pick up a spiked Irish Coffee or Hot Blonde Coffee for the special women in your life for Mother’s Day. CASK & KETTLE k-pods can be used in Keurig-Style coffee machines or just open the cup and pour into hot/cold water. Each k-pod contains liquid ingredients (no powders)—liquid distilled spirits, concentrated coffee and robust curated flavors. Just add your favorite coffee finishing touches, like creamer, coffee liqueurs, ice cream or add nothing at all.

Apres Beverages, LLC, makers of CASK & KETTLE, is headquartered in Battle Creek. The company partners with Temperance Distilling, located in Temperance MI to manufacture all four hot cocktails. They are available throughout Michigan, as well as Illinois, Missouri, California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Florida.

CASK & KETTLE is certified woman-owned and was founded in 2017 by colleagues and self-declared hot drink and cocktail lovers from Battle Creek-based JPG Resources. The foursome wanted to simplify the process of enjoying artisan-crafted cocktails at home.

For more information on Apres Beverages LLC, and interviews with Lucinda Wright, please call 269/420-2529 or send e-mail to Lucinda@caskandkettleusa.com. Also available on www.facebook.com/Caskandkettleusa and www.instagram.com/caskandkettleusa.

