Smarking : Launches the First Parking Industry Benchmark to Help Accelerate the Recovery of Parking Businesses

06/25/2020 | 11:04pm EDT

COVID-19 has caused massive disruption to commuter’s behaviors and parking demand, leaving transportation and mobility leaders unsure of what ‘normal’ looks like in the industry ⁠— and what to expect in the coming months.

Smarking launched the first ever, real-time benchmark for the parking industry. Transportation and mobility leaders have long been challenged with a lack of timely, industry-level data to manage their operations. This tool now allows leaders to gain a holistic view of parking performance across North America, understand drivers' behaviors, and keep a pulse on market-level trends.

COVID-19 has caused massive disruption across many industries such as restaurants, events, hospitality, airline & travel ⁠— and parking underlies them all. Making parking data incredibly powerful for municipalities, real estate owners, parking operators, and more. With a 90%+ decrease of parking demand in March and recovery signals starting in May, business leaders are keeping a close eye on activity to inform their operational strategy.

The parking benchmark tool provides critical and timely data for transportation and mobility leaders to understand what the new normal is at a national and regional level.

While often overlooked, parking is one of the most important urban mobility infrastructures, facilitating the daily needs of 100MM+ commuters across the U.S. every day. A market-level view of this industry is vital to truly evaluate the health and performance of businesses across the U.S. It’s indicative of business health, provides insight on consumer behaviors as businesses re-open, and uncovers regional & national trends.

Smarking’s parking industry benchmark provides instant access to key parking performance metrics, powered by 2,000+ locations across North America. For parking asset owners and operators, this data empowers users to better understand and measure the performance of their locations, and identify competitive gaps by comparing key metrics to the entire industry. With 1-click, users can see how their location stacks up against the industry, in real-time.

As a leader in parking and mobility, Smarking has proven success and expertise in turning transaction-level parking data into powerful, actionable insights. Trusted by top parking operators, commercial real estate owners, municipalities, airlines, and more⁠ — Smarking is paving the way for digital transformation in a long antiquated industry.

Smarking’s Parking Industry Benchmark is now available and is providing complimentary access to help leaders accelerate recovery. See a live demo of the benchmark tool, as well as an update on the state of the parking industry, on Tuesday, June 30th with the CEO of Smarking, Wen Sang. Joined by the CEO of Millennium Garages, Rick West. Register to join.

About Smarking

The leading Business Intelligence and Yield Management solution in North America, powering 2,000+ locations. Smarking specializes in turning your transaction-level parking data into powerful, actionable insight.

Trusted by leading commercial real estate owners and parking management firms such as J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Brookfield Properties, Hines, Tishman Speyer, ABM Parking, Premier Parking, City of Miami, City of Houston, City of Santa Monica, and many others.


