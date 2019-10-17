Log in
Smarsh : Expands Executive Leadership Team

10/17/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Chief Customer Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and General Counsel to Help Organization Enrich Customer Experience, Drive Business Growth

Smarsh®, helping customers get ahead – and stay ahead – of the risk within their electronic communications, today announced the hiring of two senior executives and the promotion of a third. Rohit Khanna has joined Smarsh as Chief Customer Officer (CCO), Chris Morton serves as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Tricia Juettemeyer has been promoted to General Counsel. All three report directly to Smarsh CEO Brian Cramer.

“Rohit, Chris and Tricia each bring strategic experience and the innovator’s spirit to Smarsh. We’re excited to have their leadership and vision focused on helping Smarsh delight our customers and navigate our continued aggressive growth,” said Cramer. “More and more global companies are looking to Smarsh as they solve their electronic communications capture, retention and oversight challenges. With our executive leadership team charting the course, Smarsh is committed to moving quickly with purpose and providing a world-class customer experience.”

CCO Khanna leads the Smarsh Professional Services, Technical Support and Customer Success teams. Prior to joining Smarsh, he was responsible for driving exceptional customer success and experience at SecureAuth, capping more than two decades of experience in the technology security space. Khanna has a demonstrated track record of running global customer success, support and services at scale for cloud software providers, working with customers ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

Morton joins Smarsh with more than 20 years of general management experience building information/software businesses. Most recently, he led marketing and corporate development efforts for Portland-based ethics and compliance software provider NAVEX Global. He also spent more than a decade at Thomson Reuters (TR), where he led its first governance, risk and compliance (GRC) venture. Morton is responsible for driving global brand awareness, go-to-market strategy and demand-generation initiatives for Smarsh.

Juettemeyer, who spent the previous 18 months at Smarsh as both Assistant General Counsel and Senior Corporate Counsel, has been promoted to General Counsel. She leads both the Smarsh Legal and Information Security teams, with a focus on evaluating and advising on risk across the organization. With her law degree from Portland’s Lewis and Clark Law School, Juettemeyer spent several years as an attorney in private practice, advising businesses and entrepreneurs on intellectual property and corporate law matters, including entity formation, contracts, corporate growth and governance, mergers and acquisitions, and trademark and copyright protection and enforcement.

About Smarsh

Smarsh helps organizations get ahead – and stay ahead – of the risk within their electronic communications. With innovative capture, archiving and monitoring solutions that extend across the industry’s widest breadth of channels, customers can leverage the productivity benefits of email, social media, mobile/text messaging, instant messaging/collaboration, websites and voice while efficiently strengthening their compliance and e-discovery initiatives.

A global client base, including the top 10 banks in the United States and the largest banks in Europe, Canada and Asia, manages billions of conversations each month with the Smarsh Connected Suite. Government agencies in 40 of the 50 U.S. states also rely on Smarsh to help meet their recordkeeping and e-discovery requirements. The company is headquartered in Portland, Ore. with nine offices worldwide, including locations in Silicon Valley, New York, London and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.smarsh.com.


© Business Wire 2019
