Smarsh Positioned Highest Overall for Ability to Execute, Furthest Overall for Completeness of Vision in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Enterprise Information Archiving

Smarsh®, helping customers get ahead – and stay ahead – of the risk within their electronic communications, today announced that analyst firm Gartner has named Smarsh a Leader in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving1(EIA).

This recognition marks the fifth straight year that Smarsh has been identified as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for EIA. The new Gartner report provides a detailed overview of the EIA market, and evaluates vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. This year, Smarsh was positioned in the entire Magic Quadrant furthest on the completeness of vision axis and highest on the ability to execute axis.

“Smarsh is purely focused on enterprise information archiving, supervision and e-discovery, and delivering the market’s best products and services for our customers. We think this latest recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant only reinforces our conviction that we are progressing on the right path,” said Brian Cramer, CEO of Smarsh. “Global enterprises are learning from mistakes of the past and delivering on cloud strategies that will give them greater scale and flexibility for the future. Our vision is consistent with that direction.”

Over the past 12 months, major drivers behind the company’s success have included:

Native capture support for the industry’s widest breadth of electronic communications, including email, collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams and Slack, mobile/text messaging, social media and voice content. Smarsh preserves and presents the entire conversational context, enabling a more efficient and richer search and review experience.

Market-leading archiving platforms for all segments of the market. The cloud-native Enterprise Archive delivers cloud scale, multi-cloud deployability and API-driven extensibility to multi-national enterprises. Professional Archive is built on nearly two decades of product and industry expertise. It provides a user experience tailored for sophisticated supervision and e-discovery users in the SMB and mid-market sectors.

Specialized offerings for the financial services (banks, broker-dealers, investment advisors) and public sector (federal, state and local) verticals. The Smarsh Connected Suite continues to gain adoption outside of these core verticals with its e-discovery capabilities.

1 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving” by Julian Tirsu and Michael Hoeck. November 20, 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

