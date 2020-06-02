Smart Building and Facilities Professionals to Convene at Accruent Insights 2020 International Virtual Event

Austin, Texas, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the world’s leading provider of solutions for the built environment, will be hosting its annual international customer conference, Insights 2020, as a virtual event for the first time in order to deliver valuable and timely content to its users and other smart buildings professionals without requiring them to travel during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The two-day event, taking place June 9-10, 2020, will deliver industry information, product updates and training opportunities for Accruent customers and other facilities and asset management professionals.

More than 61% of executives surveyed in Deloitte’s 2020 Commercial Real Estate Outlook believe that smart buildings will soon be an equal (40%) or more important (21%) consideration than location as tenants make leasing decisions. In addition, as organizations adapt their facilities and workspaces to more actively combat the spread of pathogens, smart facility capabilities are increasing in importance.

As the realization of the impact of smart facilities grows across all markets, Accruent is excited to bring smart building practitioners from a variety of industries and functions together to discuss the future task of managing the built environment as well as present day tools available to facilities professionals.

Insights 2020 International will bring together hundreds of Accruent subject matter experts, customers, partners, and smart building thought leaders virtually for two information-packed days. The event will offer attendees:

Updates from Accruent executive leadership on market trends, company updates and customer use cases

A keynote presentation by Chris Moriarty, Director of Insight, Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management, a thought leader and policy expert in the areas of facilities management and workplace effectiveness

Accruent product training at both introductory and power-user levels

General and product sessions including eight customer- and partner-led presentations from industry-leading organizations across a wide spectrum of industries

The opportunity to view sessions live or via video replay to accommodate attendee schedules and time zones

Accruent’s customer base and partner network include highly accomplished organizations that are leading the way in the smart buildings arena using the Accruent platform. Accruent was recently recognized as an internet of things (IoT) market leader by analyst firm Verdantix in its 2019 Green Quadrant IoT Platforms for Smart Buildings and this expertise, alongside a range of customer and partner presentations, will ensure an interesting and thought-provoking agenda over the two days of the Insights 2020 International virtual conference.

“Our customer events in North America and Europe have grown at an incredible rate, reflecting our continued global expansion,” says Andrew Schafer, SVP & Managing Director, International at Accruent. “Insights 2020 International, with the theme of Amplify, will provide our clients and partners with the opportunity to connect with experts from a range of industries, learn about the latest market trends and enable amplified business performance and efficiency.”

Accruent helps more than 10,000 organizations worldwide to plan, manage and control their built environment, providing software and services such as capital planning and facilities surveys, lease administration and accounting, maintenance management, engineering document management, space management and scheduling IoT remote monitoring. Accruent products are used in more than 150 countries worldwide and its customers include many of the most recognized names across industries including retail, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecommunications, public sector and corporate real estate.

“One of the most valuable aspects of our Insights conferences is the expertise possessed by and shared by our user community,” adds Andy Ruse, President, Accruent. “In addition to the many internal experts that are presenting at Insights, our users have the opportunity to learn from each other. Access to these additional perspectives makes the Insights event even more valuable and exciting.”

About Accruent

accruent.com, @accruentllc

Accruent is the world’s leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

Patrick Lethert Accruent 1-612-465-0731 plethert@accruent.com