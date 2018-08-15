Log in
Smart Cannabis Corp. : Begins Greenhouse Installation in Yolo County

08/15/2018 | 02:46pm CEST

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTC: SCNA) has begun installation of greenhouse equipment at a property permitted to grow cannabis in Yolo County. The contract with CompassLeaf LLC is being fulfilled by SCNA subsidiary, Next Generation Farming, and the deposit has been received.

Smart Cannabis Corp, one of the fastest growing and most profitable companies in the cannabis, agritech and organic farming market. The company provides advanced eco-friendly greenhouse systems unmatched at any price; coupled with state of the art automation control systems utilizing the company's SMARTAPP mobile control system. (PRNewsfoto/Smart Cannabis Corp.)

The project involves installation and retrofitting of eight, 30'x96' (23,040 sq.ft.) pre-existing greenhouse frames and fully equipping them with an entire suite of equipment necessary for a successful cannabis cultivation site. "We were dissatisfied with the bare greenhouse structures installed by another company and their slow construction progress so we reached out to Next Generation Farming. They immediately responded with solutions to help us get our facilities up and running. Within three weeks, we've experienced a dramatic transformation in the structures,  complemented by professionalism and a high level of expertise throughout the process. We are thrilled that we can finally accelerate and improve this project with Next Generation's help," stated Kyu Kim, Co-Founder and CFO of CompassLeaf LLC.

This installation is on track to be completed by the end of September. Additional details will be made public at that time.

Smart Cannabis (OTC PINK: SCNA) is a public equity corporation advancing the agriculture and cannabis industries and growing through acquisition, strategic alliances, and proprietary intellectual property. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Next Generation Farming Inc., provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that efficiently improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops. The company websites are http://smartcannabis.com https://sapinvestments.com https://smartcannabis.com/nextgenfarming

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company's best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company's public announcements.

Contact:
Smart Cannabis Corp.
John Taylor, President
info@smartcannabis.com
(424) 732-7646

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-cannabis-corp-begins-greenhouse-installation-in-yolo-county-300697409.html

SOURCE Smart Cannabis Corp.


© PRNewswire 2018
