Smart Choice Founder Named Winner in 2019 EdTech Awards

Casey Bienvenu, founder of Smart Choice Technologies, Inc., was recently selected by EdTech Digest as the winner of its “Trendsetter Award, Leader Setting a Trend in 2019.” Smart Choice was also named by EdTech Digest as a 2019 finalist for the “Cool Tool Award for Enrollment & Admissions Solution.”

The Smart Choice platform is an online student admissions software platform used by K-12 schools and districts to manage enrollment and school choice processes, early childhood admissions, and unified enrollment programs.

Today, the Smart Choice platform serves over 4 million students in 6,500+ schools in over 2,468 cities and 24 states across the United States. It is a highly effective admissions platform and its school choice administration capabilities are unrivalled.

Bienvenu created the platform, starting in 2004 as part of a school project for the Lafayette Parish School Systems. Bienvenu, then a junior at Carencro High School and part-time developer at Firefly Digital, was asked to build an online application for the new Academy of Information Technology, located at his high school. It started as a simple application form to help students apply to the program. Over the next few years, he built applications for the district’s many other choice programs and developed an application management toolset and lottery system.

In 2012, Bienvenu left Firefly, established Smart Choice Technologies, Inc. and partnered with Firefly to exclusively market, sell and support the platform. Then, in 2018, Smart Choice and Firefly Digital merged to consolidate and streamline operations and accelerate growth. He continues to expand and improve the platform as Chief Platform Architect.

“Bienvenu has demonstrated a remarkable talent and insight in the development of this platform to support the school choice movement,” said Mike Spears, CEO of Firefly Digital and Smart Choice Technologies. “His matching algorithm applies the latest matching science to meet the highly complex and diverse requirements of school districts and schools offering school choice.”

Since 2010 the EdTech Awards have become the largest and most competitive program recognizing those in the education technology industry. The program, “celebrates edtech’s best and brightest all year long; innovators, leaders, and trendsetters who are shaping the future of learning,” said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest. Finalists and winners were chosen based on: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

