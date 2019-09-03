Smart City Expo Atlanta : Announces Top Speakers And Global Sponsors For First Annual Conference

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Smart City Expo Atlanta announces its featured speaker lineup, including Tip "T.I." Harris, Ambassador Andrew Young, SunTrust Banks CEO Bill Rogers, Atlanta Braves President Derek Schiller, Cox Enterprises CEO Alex Taylor, and numerous mayors from across the country, and leading global sponsors, such as SoftBank Robotics, BlackRock, Cisco, and Southern Company, for its first annual conference at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, from September 11-13. Tickets are available now at www.smartcityexpoatlanta.com.

Smart City Expo Atlanta is the only U.S. edition of Fira Barcelona's Smart City Expo World Congress – the world's leading conference and expo on smart cities and smart urban solutions. The conference is convening leading mayors, CEOs, CIOs, and innovators who are shaping the future of our cities. During the three-day conference, an estimated 2,500 attendees, 200+ speakers, and 50+ exhibitors will explore the eight program tracks, including Public Safety & Security, Mobility & Transportation, Innovation & Talent, Infrastructure, Health & Wellness, Digital Transformation, Climate & Sustainability, and Civic Engagement. The full agenda and list of speakers (subject to change) are available at http://www.smartcityexpoatlanta.com/agenda.

"Smart City Expo Atlanta is redefining what it means to be a 'smart' city. To build inclusive 21st century economies, we must ensure that equity, prosperity, and humanity are on par with A.I., blockchain, and big data," says Smart City Expo Co-Founder and CEO, Aarti Tandon.

Artist, actor, and entrepreneur, Tip "T.I" Harris, will be speaking with John Hope Bryant about fostering entrepreneurship and driving economic development. Ambassador Young and Dr. Bernice King will speak about building compassionate 21st century cities and CEO Alex Taylor will speak about corporations serving as stewards of equity, innovation, and sustainability. And SunTrust Banks CEO Bill Rogers and Atlanta Braves President Derek Schiller will come together for a fireside chat about the power of public private partnerships.

These conversations will be complemented by an expo and on-site activations of cutting-edge technologies, autonomous and electric vehicles, robots, and drones by leading global companies. Sponsors of Smart City Expo Atlanta include Founding Sponsor, Southern Company; Platinum Sponsors, Cisco and Cox Enterprises; Gold Sponsors, Bird, Greenlots, and Verizon; and Silver Sponsors, Deloitte, ParkMobile, Sprint Business, Sprint Curiosity™ IoT, Uber Softserve, Veea, and Ignite Cities. The conference counts amongst its many partners, the City of Atlanta, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the National League of Cities.

"Metro Atlanta has made incredible strides over the past decade. Our reputation for developing cutting edge technologies, including Smart City and IoT innovations, transformed the region into a global destination for tomorrow's solutions," said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Hala Moddelmog. "We're proud to host Smart City's first U.S. extension, and we're excited to see the impact of the conference in the coming years as we all work to improve our quality of life through tech."

Hosted annually in Barcelona since 2011, Fira Barcelona's Smart City Expo World Congress has globally expanded to Brazil, Turkey, Japan, Mexico and Argentina, and now to the U.S. through Smart City Expo Atlanta. Fira Barcelona is one of the leading trade show and congress organizers in Europe. Started in 1932, Fira has positioned itself as the best platform for business, international exposure of companies, product marketing, networking and knowledge exchange for companies and organizations across the globe. Fira Barcelona hosts over 120 trade shows and conferences each year.

