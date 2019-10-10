Smart City Networks : Finishes Floor Box Project in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart City Networks, the nation's leading provider of technology services for the convention industry, recently completed an enhanced fiber optics project at the San Diego Convention Center (SDCC) that now gives clients the opportunity for more bandwidth.

"We are the premier gathering place for life-changing events," said Clifford "Rip" Rippetoe, CVE President and CEO of the San Diego Convention Center Corporation (SDCCC). "The continuous innovation and increased connectivity from Smart City allow us to provide a high quality of service for our customers' technology needs. We are proud to be able to adapt to each event and create platforms for our customers' life-changing moments."

As part of their contract with the SDCCC, Smart City designed, procured, and managed the entire project. The upgrade will allow Smart City to pass more bandwidth to exhibitors. Smart City financed the project with its allotted technology fund, which enables them to upgrade equipment and keep up with technology throughout the life of a contract. In this upgrade, category 6 cable and fiber optic cable were added to 234 floor boxes in Halls A, B, and C. This will allow for the installation of high-speed internet connections to exhibitor booths without dropping cables from the catwalks above, preserving the aesthetics for the event producer.

"Smart City's goal is to provide peace of mind to our clients at the San Diego Convention Center," expressed Mark Haley, President of Smart City Networks. "While wireless connectivity is always top of mind, other events need robust wired connections for their exhibitor's high bandwidth needs to stream video. The floor box upgrade, while not as 'sexy' as a Wi-Fi upgrade, meets the specific needs of these high bandwidth events and keeps quality events coming to San Diego."

About San Diego Convention Center: The San Diego Convention Center Corporation (SDCCC) is a non-profit public benefit corporation created by the City of San Diego to manage, market and operate the San Diego Convention Center. A seven-member board of directors comprised of business and community leaders establishes policy for the SDCCC. The San Diego Convention Center is the region's premier gathering place, hosting conventions, trade shows and community events that economically benefit the City of San Diego and advances our convention and tourism industry.

About Smart City Networks: Founded 35 years ago, Smart City Networks is the nation's largest provider of event telecommunications and technology in the convention industry. Smart City Networks can provide wired and wireless internet services, phone services and digital signage solutions at convention centers and meeting facilities of any size. Smart City Networks designs, installs and maintains data, voice, electrical and utility platforms, coupled with voice, video, and data network engineering, security and monitoring. Since 1987, Smart City has participated in 32 convention center expansions and upgrades. Providing technology services to over 3,000 conventions and meetings annually, Smart City Networks currently serves more than 43 convention and meeting facilities across the U.S., totaling over 17 million square feet of exhibit space. For more information about Smart City Networks, call 702-943-6000 or visit smartcitynetworks.com.

