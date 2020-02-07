Smart Doorbell Market 2020-2024 | Growing Number of Strategic Partnerships in the Market to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the smart doorbell market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.19 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Growing number of strategic partnerships in the market has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, technical issues might hamper market growth.

Smart Doorbell Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart Doorbell Market is segmented as below:

Product

Stand-alone smart doorbell

Integrated smart doorbell

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Smart Doorbell Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart doorbell market report covers the following areas:

Smart Doorbell Market Size

Smart Doorbell Market Trends

Smart Doorbell Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for smart locks as one of the prime drivers of the smart doorbell market growth during the forecast period.

Smart Doorbell Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart doorbell market, including some of the vendors such as Aeotec Ltd., Arlo Technologies Inc., August Home Inc., Eques Inc., Google LLC, iseeBell Inc., Ring LLC, SkyBell Technologies Inc., Soliom Solar Home Security and Xiaomi Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart doorbell market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Smart Doorbell Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart doorbell market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart doorbell market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart doorbell market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart doorbell market vendors

