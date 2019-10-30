Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Smart & Final : Introduces New Online Shopping Experiences for Household and Business Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 09:18am EDT

The Completely Redesigned SmartandFinal.com and Business.SmartandFinal.com Offer Integrated and Customized Online Shopping Platforms

Smart & Final, the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store for household and business customers, announces the launch of two customized online shopping portals at SmartandFinal.com and Business.SmartandFinal.com. The new platforms provide an experience tailored to the needs of Smart & Final household and business customers and completely integrate with a newly redesigned website.

Household customers now can view weekly specials on Smart & Final’s ad circular and instantly add items to a shopping list or to their cart for delivery. Shoppable recipes will streamline meal planning and allow customers to build and save customized shopping lists. Customers also can build a profile to reflect dietary allergies or preferences, and through each customer’s account, they can manage subscriptions, payment options and purchase history. To ensure a seamless and helpful experience, the website also offers more intuitive shopping suggestions based on each shopper’s views and previous purchases.

Smart & Final’s business customers can now create an account under their business name, apply for tax exemptions, receive tax exemptions for online orders, and complete online payment for delivery orders.

With prices up to 25 percent lower than supermarkets, SmartandFinal.com pricing is consistent with the same low pricing customers can find in stores. Same-day deliveries for all customers are available in less than two hours for a delivery fee of $4.99 plus a flat service fee of $6.40.

Smart & Final has also released two new apps to reflect the new shopping experience. Customers on the Smart & Final app or Smart & Final Business app can easily transition between apps and the online site with their profile and cart intact.

“With the new SmartandFinal.com, we set out to create a simple and customizable shopping experience that’s tailored to each person’s needs,” said Ed Wong, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, Smart & Final. “Our customers want the convenience of delivery combined with the high-quality products and great value from our stores, but in one seamless online experience. We are excited to be expanding and improving our online presence and will continue to listen, test and explore new ways to enhance SmartandFinal.com.”

The new platform is powered by technology partner Mercatus and delivered by Shipt, TForce and others who provide fulfillment of household and business orders. To provide maximum convenience to our shoppers, Smart & Final customers are also able to continue utilizing current partner marketplaces, such as Instacart and Shipt.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered near Los Angeles in Commerce, California. Smart & Final’s 255 store locations offer quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee. Its larger format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all. In business since 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to its communities through employee volunteer opportunities and donations to local nonprofits.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:50aAMAG PHARMACEUTICALS : Stock Trading Halted Today FDA Advisory Committee Meeting to Discuss the Results of the Makena PROLONG Trial
AQ
09:50aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Intravenous Benlysta is the first biologic treatment to be approved for children with lupus in Europe
AQ
09:50aDECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Presents Updated Data from Ripretinib and DCC-3014 Programs at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference
AQ
09:50aHARPOON THERAPEUTICS : Presents Preclinical Data for HPN328, a DLL3-targeting T Cell Engager, at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference
AQ
09:50aDSM repurchase of shares
AQ
09:50aOMEROS : Narsoplimab Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for Pediatric Investigation Plan Required for MAA Submission
AQ
09:50aCYTOMX THERAPEUTICS : Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating the Anti-PD-L1 Probody CX-072 in Combination with YERVOY
AQ
09:50aMORPHOSYS AG : - Ad hoc Primary Endpoint met in Real-World Data Study Demonstrating Clinical Superiority of the Combination of Tafasitamab and Lenalidomide
AQ
09:50aVAPOR IO : Launches Kinetic Edge Exchange, the World's First Edge Exchange
PR
09:50aTARGOVAX ASA : - Invitation to presentation of Targovax's third quarter 2019 results, Thursday 7 November
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in talks over potential $50 billion tie-up
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In the first nine months of the current financial year, the Volkswagen Group cont..
3Major Saudi Arabian non-oil deals since 2016
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Cuts 2019 Delivery Target; 3Q Profit Edged Up
5BAYER AG : BAYER : says U.S. glyphosate plaintiffs more than double since July

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group