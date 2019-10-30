Smart & Final : Introduces New Online Shopping Experiences for Household and Business Customers

The Completely Redesigned SmartandFinal.com and Business.SmartandFinal.com Offer Integrated and Customized Online Shopping Platforms

Smart & Final, the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store for household and business customers, announces the launch of two customized online shopping portals at SmartandFinal.com and Business.SmartandFinal.com. The new platforms provide an experience tailored to the needs of Smart & Final household and business customers and completely integrate with a newly redesigned website.

Household customers now can view weekly specials on Smart & Final’s ad circular and instantly add items to a shopping list or to their cart for delivery. Shoppable recipes will streamline meal planning and allow customers to build and save customized shopping lists. Customers also can build a profile to reflect dietary allergies or preferences, and through each customer’s account, they can manage subscriptions, payment options and purchase history. To ensure a seamless and helpful experience, the website also offers more intuitive shopping suggestions based on each shopper’s views and previous purchases.

Smart & Final’s business customers can now create an account under their business name, apply for tax exemptions, receive tax exemptions for online orders, and complete online payment for delivery orders.

With prices up to 25 percent lower than supermarkets, SmartandFinal.com pricing is consistent with the same low pricing customers can find in stores. Same-day deliveries for all customers are available in less than two hours for a delivery fee of $4.99 plus a flat service fee of $6.40.

Smart & Final has also released two new apps to reflect the new shopping experience. Customers on the Smart & Final app or Smart & Final Business app can easily transition between apps and the online site with their profile and cart intact.

“With the new SmartandFinal.com, we set out to create a simple and customizable shopping experience that’s tailored to each person’s needs,” said Ed Wong, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, Smart & Final. “Our customers want the convenience of delivery combined with the high-quality products and great value from our stores, but in one seamless online experience. We are excited to be expanding and improving our online presence and will continue to listen, test and explore new ways to enhance SmartandFinal.com.”

The new platform is powered by technology partner Mercatus and delivered by Shipt, TForce and others who provide fulfillment of household and business orders. To provide maximum convenience to our shoppers, Smart & Final customers are also able to continue utilizing current partner marketplaces, such as Instacart and Shipt.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered near Los Angeles in Commerce, California. Smart & Final’s 255 store locations offer quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee. Its larger format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all. In business since 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to its communities through employee volunteer opportunities and donations to local nonprofits.

