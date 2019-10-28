Log in
Smart Foodservice Warehouse Store Coming to Idaho Falls, Idaho on November 2, 2019

10/28/2019 | 11:44am EDT

Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores, a warehouse-format store that has catered to the foodservice industry for more than 60 years, will open a new store in Idaho Falls, Idaho on Saturday, November 2 at 7 a.m. Located at 1240 Lindsay Blvd, the Idaho Falls store will be Smart Foodservice’s fifth store in Idaho and its 69th location in the Western United States.

Offering a wide range of products designed to meet the needs of local foodservice businesses, the new Smart Foodservice Warehouse Store will provide a convenient local shopping option for product and supply necessities.

The 20,265-square-foot store, like all Smart Foodservice Warehouse Store locations, will carry more than 8,000 items, including fresh meat and produce, cheese, dairy and deli products, frozen seafood, appetizers, french fries, grocery products, baking ingredients, beverages, bread and tortillas, janitorial and catering supplies, tableware and barware. Though Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores cater primarily to the foodservice industry, they also offer an easy, affordable option for non-profit organizations, schools, church groups, caterers and other individuals looking to purchase larger product quantities at lower prices, all with no membership necessary.

“Our stores provide foodservice operators access to high-quality ingredients, without having to worry about inflated delivery prices and fees,” says John Mathews, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Smart Foodservice. “We offer an assortment that includes major national brands as well as excellent private label products through our First Street-branded items. We are excited to serve new and existing customers in the greater Idaho Falls and Pocatello areas.”

To celebrate the opening, there will be an invitation-only preview day for business operators and managers on Friday, November 1, where vendors will be on hand to answer product questions. Attendees will receive $50 off their first purchase of $100 or more. The formal Grand Opening, which is open to the public, is Saturday, November 2, and the store will provide free food and ice cream. Gift card drawings and other freebies will be featured from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

About Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores

Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores is a chain of warehouse-format stores catering to the foodservice industry based in Portland, Oregon. For more than 60 years, the company has offered a wide-range of larger quantity products in a convenient one-stop shop. The Company operates 69 warehouse stores in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and Montana. Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores is owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC, a leading global alternative investment manager. For more information, please visit the Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores website at www.smartfoodservice.com.


© Business Wire 2019
