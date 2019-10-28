Log in
Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium Takes Place this Week in Washington, DC

10/28/2019 | 08:16am EDT

Nation’s Longest Running Conference Dedicated to the Intersection of Technology and Customer in Grid Modernization Celebrates 9th Year this Week with Stellar Lineup

SmartEnergy IPTM, the division of SmartMark Communications dedicated to helping utilities communicate the benefits of smart grid to customers, announced today that its flagship event, The Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium, takes place this Tuesday, October 29th, in Washington, DC at the Grand Hyatt. The event is celebrating its 9th year and will focus on how utilities are optimizing AMI investments and working with stakeholders and policy makers to shape the Utility of the Future.

This year’s keynotes are Deputy Assistant Secretary Michael Pesin, of the US Department of Energy, and Commissioner Willie L. Phillips, Chairman of the DC Public Service Commission. Participating in the event are energy companies from across the country, Federal and local policy makers, stakeholder groups and industry associations and organizations including APPA, DC Office of the People’s Counsel, JD Power, NARUC, NASUCA, NEMA, and SEPA, among others.

“This year’s event has not only an outstanding speaker lineup, but our content is at the epicenter of where the industry is going,” said Juliet Shavit, Founder of SmartEnergy IP and the Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium. “More importantly, we have the people in the room responsible for getting us there.”

The show will also be hosting the Smart Grid Customer Innovation Awards at 4 pm honoring outstanding leaders in the industry for accomplishments in smart grid customer education and engagement.

This year, the Symposium is partnering with the University of Delaware to offer attendees Professional Development Hours for attending.

To learn more or to register for the show, visit www.smartgridcustomereducation.com.

About The Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium

The Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium brings together utility industry professionals across North America interested in discussing best practices and the latest trends in smart grid customer education programming. From designing and managing smart energy programs to leveraging the latest technologies and strategies to enhance, measure, and quantify the customer experience, this event focuses on how to engage customers on the journey to grid modernization and covers such topics as optimizing smart grid investments, and innovative ways of engaging and empowering consumers. Learn more at www.smartgridcustomereducation.com

About SmartEnergy IP

SmartEnergy IP is a strategic communications and research organization within SmartMark Communications dedicated to helping articulate the benefits of energy technology investment and innovation for consumers. As utilities develop their roadmap for the future, SmartEnergy IP helps utilities and stakeholders define the technology and business requirements necessary to develop and implement customer-focused programs that benefit communities and meet policy goals. Learn more at SmartEnergy-IP.com


© Business Wire 2019
