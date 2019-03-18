Smart Guided Systems Announces Installation Ready Commercial Intelligent Spray Control System

Smart Guided Systems is excited to announce the availability of a commercially designed and manufactured Intelligent Spray Control System. The highly anticipated spray system has been in development, field-testing, and research for almost a decade at the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture through the Specialty Crop Research Initiative (Washington, D.C.).

The precision sprayer kit system uses a LIDAR sensor to create a digital representation including height, width, spacing, and density of each plant or tree as it passes, which is then used to control each spray nozzle independently. Thus, USDA research confirms the system delivers:

As effective or better crop protection

47-73 percent reduction of spray consumption

40-87 percent reduction in spray loss beyond tree canopies

Up to 87 percent less airborne drift

68-93 percent reduction in spray loss on the ground

Steve Booher, Smart Guided founder and CEO said, “USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) and University researchers have put in many years of work to show how to reduce chemical usage to help the environment; it is exciting to now be installing commercial versions of this system for growers across the country.”

With the speed of an experienced engineering team and continuing support from the USDA, Smart Guided Systems is now delivering a user-friendly, robust version that is retrofitted to growers’ existing air blast spray equipment. Smart Guided is pleased with their continued expansion in precision Ag-Tech breakthrough products. The Intelligent Spray Control System is a great addition to their affordable autosteer and GPS boom sprayer add-on kits.

Smart Guided Systems, LLC is a leader in precision systems for ground maintenance and horticultural applications. For more information on the Intelligent Spray Control System, visit www.smartguided.com

