Smart Guided Systems Announces Installation Ready Commercial Intelligent Spray Control System

Smart Guided Systems is excited to announce the availability of a
commercially designed and manufactured Intelligent Spray Control System.
The highly anticipated spray system has been in development,
field-testing, and research for almost a decade at the USDA National
Institute of Food and Agriculture through the Specialty Crop Research
Initiative (Washington, D.C.).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005732/en/
Intelligent Spray Control System working in orchard (Photo: Business Wire)
The precision sprayer kit system uses a LIDAR sensor to create a digital
representation including height, width, spacing, and density of each
plant or tree as it passes, which is then used to control each spray
nozzle independently. Thus, USDA research confirms the system delivers:
-
As effective or better crop protection
-
47-73 percent reduction of spray consumption
-
40-87 percent reduction in spray loss beyond tree canopies
-
Up to 87 percent less airborne drift
-
68-93 percent reduction in spray loss on the ground
Steve Booher, Smart Guided founder and CEO said, “USDA Agricultural
Research Service (ARS) and University researchers have put in many years
of work to show how to reduce chemical usage to help the environment; it
is exciting to now be installing commercial versions of this system for
growers across the country.”
With the speed of an experienced engineering team and continuing support
from the USDA, Smart Guided Systems is now delivering a user-friendly,
robust version that is retrofitted to growers’ existing air blast spray
equipment. Smart Guided is pleased with their continued expansion in
precision Ag-Tech breakthrough products. The Intelligent Spray Control
System is a great addition to their affordable autosteer and GPS boom
sprayer add-on kits.
Smart Guided Systems, LLC is a leader in precision systems for ground
maintenance and horticultural applications. For more information on the
Intelligent Spray Control System, visit www.smartguided.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005732/en/