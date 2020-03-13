Log in
Smart Home Appliances Market 2020-2024 | Growing Adoption of Wireless Connecting Devices and IoT to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/13/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the smart home appliances market and it is poised to grow by USD 31.66 bn during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Home Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Home Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will increase during the forecast period. Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp. and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing adoption of wireless connecting devices and IoT will offer immense growth opportunities, high cost of smart home appliances will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing adoption of wireless connecting devices and IoT has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of smart home appliances might hamper market growth.

Smart Home Appliances Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart home appliances market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Smart Washing Machines and Dryers
  • Smart Air Conditioners
  • Smart Refrigerators
  • Smart Microwave Ovens
  • Smart Dishwashers

Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Geographic Segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

Smart Home Appliances Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart home appliances market report covers the following areas:

  • Smart home appliances market size
  • Smart home appliances market trends
  • Smart home appliances market industry analysis

This study identifies growing smartphone penetration and increasing internet speed as one of the prime reasons driving the smart home appliances market growth during the next few years.

Smart Home Appliances Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart home appliances market, including some of the vendors such as Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp. and Whirlpool Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart home appliances market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Smart Home Appliances Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist smart home appliances market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the smart home appliances market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the smart home appliances market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart home appliances market vendors

Table of Content

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Smart washing machines and dryers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Smart air conditioners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Smart refrigerators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Smart microwave ovens - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Smart dishwashers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel placement
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Geographic Landscape by Volume
  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AB Electrolux
  • General Electric Co.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sharp Corp.
  • Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


