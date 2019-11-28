Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Smart Home Black Friday 2019 Deals (Security Cams, Philips Hue Lights, Plugs, Locks, Switches, Doorbells) Listed by Deal Answers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 12:33pm EST

Smart devices can increase the convenience of controlling household devices dramatically. One of the downsides of smart devices is the cost. The biggest brands in the smart home space have released discounts on smart lights, plugs, switches, and more. Deal Answers lists the best deals below:

Smart Cameras and Video Doorbells

Smart Lightbulbs Black Friday

Other Smart Home Devices

It’s now possible to control a large portion of a home through smartphone apps and digital assistants like Siri and Alexa. The smart ecosystem is diverse and not all devices can communicate with one another. Some smart home products play nicely with Apple’s HomeKit, while others focus on Google Assistant. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Many smart home devices have bridges that connect devices together. Philips Hue smart lights represent one such system. Smart devices can often be scheduled to turn off and on at specific times. Some can be even programmed using services such as IFTTT.

Smart plugs allow devices to be turned on and off at specific times. Smart switches can allow people to control lights through their smartphones. Companies like Yale produce smart locks that can be remotely opened and allow for keyless access to homes and buildings. Increasingly, even kitchen devices like slow cookers are becoming smart.

The availability and pricing of discounts varies during Black Friday. Some smart home devices may be on sale for Cyber Monday, but it’s not certain which ones.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:57pGREAT BEAR RESOURCES : Closes C$16.7 Million Over-Subscribed Bought Deal Private Placement
AQ
01:56pCHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE : PSA readying sale of its stake in Chinese tie-up with Changan
RE
01:53pLEHTO GROUP PLC : Managers' Transactions
PU
01:51pHedge funds control 35-45% of Osram shares in headache for suitor AMS
RE
01:51pBEST NVIDIA BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2019 : NVIDIA GeForce GTX & Shield TV Sales Reviewed by Retail Egg
BU
01:47pHORIZ BETAPRO S&P/TSX 60 BULL PL ETF : Non-Cash Distributions Announced for the BetaPro Marijuana Companies Inverse ETF and the BetaPro S&P/TSX 60™ 2x Daily Bull ETF
AQ
01:43pBPER BANCA S P A : General Management Variation
PU
01:41pBLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 2019 STEM TOYS DEALS : Top LeapPad, Anki Cozmo, Sphero & Zoomer Toy Sales Rounded Up by Save Bubble
BU
01:33pICELANDAIR : Continued focus on the tourist market in Iceland
AQ
01:32p1080P AND 4K PROJECTOR BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS : Portable and Home Theater Projectors Listed by Deal Answers
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Hong Kong Listing Boosts Alibaba Stock
2SHENZHEN GOODIX TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : China's major shareholders sell A-shares, pressuring markets
3JAPAN EXCHANGE : Sosei Heptares announces that the COPD treatment Ultibro Breezhaler has been included in t..
4SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : IMF to examine Nordic efforts to stop money laundering in the Baltics
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco to focus on three global ne..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group