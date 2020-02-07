Log in
Smart Materials Market 2020-2024 | Rise In R&D Efforts to Develop Innovative Materials to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/07/2020 | 04:32pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the smart materials market and it is poised to grow by USD 48.48 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005392/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global smart materials market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rise in R&D efforts to develop innovative materials has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

smart materials market 2020-2024: Segmentation

smart materials market is segmented as below:

Materials

  • Piezoelectric Materials
  • Shape Memory Alloys
  • Thermoelectric Materials
  • Rheological Fluids
  • Others

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40952

smart materials market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart materials market report covers the following areas:

  • smart materials market size
  • smart materials market trends
  • smart materials market industry analysis

This study identifies advances in shape memory alloys with high fatigue life as one of the prime reasons driving the smart materials market growth during the next few years.

smart materials market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart materials market, including some of the vendors such as Allegheny Technologies Inc., APC International Ltd., Arkema SA, CeramTec TopCo GmbH, CTS Corp., Kyocera Corp., LORD Corp., Metglas Inc., Piezo Kinetics Inc. and Solvay SA Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart materials market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

smart materials market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist smart materials market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the smart materials market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the smart materials market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart materials market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
