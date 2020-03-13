Smart Mattress Market 2020-2024|Increasing Penetration of Smartphones to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the smart mattress market and it is poised to grow by USD 109.31 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ReST, Simmons Bedding Company, Sleep Number Corp., Tempur Sealy International Inc. and Variowell Development GmbH are some of the major market participants. The increasing penetration of smartphones will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing penetration of smartphones has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Smart Mattress Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart Mattress Market is segmented as below:

Distribution channels

Offline

Online

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Smart Mattress Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart mattress market report covers the following areas:

Smart Mattress Market Size

Smart Mattress Market Trends

Smart Mattress Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies introduction of smart mattresses that are compatible with smart speakers as one of the prime reasons driving the smart mattress market growth during the next few years.

Smart Mattress Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart mattress market, including some of the vendors such as ReST, Simmons Bedding Company, Sleep Number Corp., Tempur Sealy International Inc. and Variowell Development GmbH. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart mattress market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Smart Mattress Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart mattress market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart mattress market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the smart mattress market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart mattress market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

