Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Smart Mattress Market 2020-2024|Increasing Penetration of Smartphones to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the smart mattress market and it is poised to grow by USD 109.31 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005286/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Mattress Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Mattress Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ReST, Simmons Bedding Company, Sleep Number Corp., Tempur Sealy International Inc. and Variowell Development GmbH are some of the major market participants. The increasing penetration of smartphones will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing penetration of smartphones has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Smart Mattress Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart Mattress Market is segmented as below:

Distribution channels

  • Offline
  • Online

Geographic Segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40013

Smart Mattress Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart mattress market report covers the following areas:

  • Smart Mattress Market Size
  • Smart Mattress Market Trends
  • Smart Mattress Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies introduction of smart mattresses that are compatible with smart speakers as one of the prime reasons driving the smart mattress market growth during the next few years.

Smart Mattress Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart mattress market, including some of the vendors such as ReST, Simmons Bedding Company, Sleep Number Corp., Tempur Sealy International Inc. and Variowell Development GmbH. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart mattress market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Smart Mattress Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist smart mattress market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the smart mattress market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the smart mattress market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart mattress market vendors

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Introduction of smart mattresses that are compatible with smart speakers
  • Increasing investments in R&D
  • Promotion of smart mattresses through branding and advertising

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amanda Sleep
  • Eight Sleep Inc.
  • iOBED Inc.
  • Kingsdown Inc.
  • Naturaliterie
  • ReST
  • Simmons Bedding Company
  • Sleep Number Corp.
  • Tempur Sealy International Inc.
  • Variowell Development GmbH

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:25pALTRI SGPS S A : announces results for the 2019 financial year
PU
03:25pALTRI SGPS S A : informa resultados de 2019
PU
03:25pHSBC BANK MALTA P L C : Malta to provide services from 5 largest branches
PU
03:25p2020 Commodity Commission Elections Wrap Up, New Sorghum Commissioner Terms to Begin April 1
PU
03:25pEL EN S P A : The BoD of El.En. Spa releases the 2019 draft financial statements
PU
03:25pACCESS POWER : is pleased to announce the official hiring of Securities Counsel, Vic Devlaeminck
AQ
03:23pENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:23p22ND CENTURY GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:23pINVESTOR FILING DEADLINES : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in Opera Limited, Beyond Meat Inc., and Westpac Corporation of Filing Deadlines
GL
03:22pIllinois Collegiate Teletherapy Company Offers Free Services to Closing College & K-12 Schools
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Probe Didn't Find Signs of Tampering in Financial Statements
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : New Roche coronavirus test wins emergency U.S. approval
3LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : Germany would like to localize supply chains, nationalization possible, minis..
4PALLADIUM : Wall Street sell-off batters bitcoin, pounds palladium as investors go to cash
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY: GE Files Form 10-K

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group