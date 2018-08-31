Smart Mirror (Automotive, Hospitality & Retail) Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Smart Mirror Market by Application (Automotive, Hospitality & Retail), Automotive Smart Mirror (Type and Functionality), Hospitality & Retail Smart Mirror (Component, Technology, and Augmented Reality), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart mirror market is expected to grow from USD 2.82 billion by 2018 to USD 4.42 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.41% from 2018 to 2023.

The increasing demand for smart mirrors in the automotive industry, the transition from traditional stores to digital stores in the retail industry, the presence of a large number of start-ups in the smart mirror market, and the new and innovative features of smart mirrors are driving the market growth. Major factor restraining the growth of the smart mirror market is the security issues associated with confidential and personal data.

The market for the hospitality and retail application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Smart mirrors are often used in the retail sector wherein retailers try to catch the interest of potential clients and encourage them for frequent or regular visits. Additionally, they can display useful information, ranging from price and size availability to the fabric used. The increasing adoption rate of smart mirrors in the hospitality and retail applications in North America and Europe is driving the market in these regions.

Interior mirrors, or inner rear-view mirrors, are mounted inside the vehicle, usually at the top of the windshield, allowing drivers to adjust them according to their height and viewing angle. Interior auto-dimming rear-view mirrors reduce glare by automatically darkening their surfaces, which results in the improved visibility for the driver. The interior auto/self-dimming mirrors are more often used in cars and light commercial vehicles. Also, the adoption of the interior auto-dimming mirror is huge in North America and Europe.

Major players in the smart mirror market are Gentex (US), Magna (Canada), Electric Mirror (US), Seura (US), Murakami Kaimeido (Japan), Ficosa (Spain), ALKE (Belgium), ad Notam (Germany), Dension (Hungary), and Keonn (Spain).

