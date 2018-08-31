Smart Mirror (Automotive, Hospitality & Retail) Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Smart
Mirror Market by Application (Automotive, Hospitality & Retail),
Automotive Smart Mirror (Type and Functionality), Hospitality & Retail
Smart Mirror (Component, Technology, and Augmented Reality), and Region
- Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The smart mirror market is expected to grow from USD 2.82 billion by
2018 to USD 4.42 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.41% from 2018 to 2023.
The increasing demand for smart mirrors in the automotive industry, the
transition from traditional stores to digital stores in the retail
industry, the presence of a large number of start-ups in the smart
mirror market, and the new and innovative features of smart mirrors are
driving the market growth. Major factor restraining the growth of the
smart mirror market is the security issues associated with confidential
and personal data.
The market for the hospitality and retail application is expected to
grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Smart mirrors are often used
in the retail sector wherein retailers try to catch the interest of
potential clients and encourage them for frequent or regular visits.
Additionally, they can display useful information, ranging from price
and size availability to the fabric used. The increasing adoption rate
of smart mirrors in the hospitality and retail applications in North
America and Europe is driving the market in these regions.
Interior mirrors, or inner rear-view mirrors, are mounted inside the
vehicle, usually at the top of the windshield, allowing drivers to
adjust them according to their height and viewing angle. Interior
auto-dimming rear-view mirrors reduce glare by automatically darkening
their surfaces, which results in the improved visibility for the driver.
The interior auto/self-dimming mirrors are more often used in cars and
light commercial vehicles. Also, the adoption of the interior
auto-dimming mirror is huge in North America and Europe.
Major players in the smart mirror market are Gentex (US), Magna
(Canada), Electric Mirror (US), Seura (US), Murakami Kaimeido (Japan),
Ficosa (Spain), ALKE (Belgium), ad Notam (Germany), Dension (Hungary),
and Keonn (Spain).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Smart Mirror Market, By Application
8 Automotive Smart Mirror Market, By Type
9 Automotive Smart Mirror Market, By Functionality
10 Smart Mirror Market for Hospitality & Retail and Others, By Component
11 Smart Mirror Market for Hospitality & Retail, By Augmented Reality
Feature
12 Smart Mirror Market for Hospitality & Retail, By Technology
13 Smart Mirror Market, By Geography
14 Competitive Landscape
15 Company Profiles
Key Players
-
Gentex
-
Magna
-
Electric Mirror
-
Sura
-
Murakami Kaimeido
-
Ficosa
-
Alke
-
AD Notam
-
Dension
-
Keonn
Other Important Players
-
Mirrocool
-
Seymourpowell
-
Memomi
-
Perseus Mirrors
-
Actimirror
-
Glance Displays
-
Dirror
-
Oak Labs
-
Smartspot
-
Myra Mirrors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/btc2xl/smart_mirror?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005096/en/