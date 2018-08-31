Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Smart Mirror (Automotive, Hospitality & Retail) Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 11:40am CEST

The "Smart Mirror Market by Application (Automotive, Hospitality & Retail), Automotive Smart Mirror (Type and Functionality), Hospitality & Retail Smart Mirror (Component, Technology, and Augmented Reality), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart mirror market is expected to grow from USD 2.82 billion by 2018 to USD 4.42 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.41% from 2018 to 2023.

The increasing demand for smart mirrors in the automotive industry, the transition from traditional stores to digital stores in the retail industry, the presence of a large number of start-ups in the smart mirror market, and the new and innovative features of smart mirrors are driving the market growth. Major factor restraining the growth of the smart mirror market is the security issues associated with confidential and personal data.

The market for the hospitality and retail application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Smart mirrors are often used in the retail sector wherein retailers try to catch the interest of potential clients and encourage them for frequent or regular visits. Additionally, they can display useful information, ranging from price and size availability to the fabric used. The increasing adoption rate of smart mirrors in the hospitality and retail applications in North America and Europe is driving the market in these regions.

Interior mirrors, or inner rear-view mirrors, are mounted inside the vehicle, usually at the top of the windshield, allowing drivers to adjust them according to their height and viewing angle. Interior auto-dimming rear-view mirrors reduce glare by automatically darkening their surfaces, which results in the improved visibility for the driver. The interior auto/self-dimming mirrors are more often used in cars and light commercial vehicles. Also, the adoption of the interior auto-dimming mirror is huge in North America and Europe.

Major players in the smart mirror market are Gentex (US), Magna (Canada), Electric Mirror (US), Seura (US), Murakami Kaimeido (Japan), Ficosa (Spain), ALKE (Belgium), ad Notam (Germany), Dension (Hungary), and Keonn (Spain).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Smart Mirror Market, By Application

8 Automotive Smart Mirror Market, By Type

9 Automotive Smart Mirror Market, By Functionality

10 Smart Mirror Market for Hospitality & Retail and Others, By Component

11 Smart Mirror Market for Hospitality & Retail, By Augmented Reality Feature

12 Smart Mirror Market for Hospitality & Retail, By Technology

13 Smart Mirror Market, By Geography

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Gentex
  • Magna
  • Electric Mirror
  • Sura
  • Murakami Kaimeido
  • Ficosa
  • Alke
  • AD Notam
  • Dension
  • Keonn

Other Important Players

  • Mirrocool
  • Seymourpowell
  • Memomi
  • Perseus Mirrors
  • Actimirror
  • Glance Displays
  • Dirror
  • Oak Labs
  • Smartspot
  • Myra Mirrors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/btc2xl/smart_mirror?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:21pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : MILITARY $118.22 Million Federal Contract Awarded to United Technologies
AQ
12:21pLOCKHEED MARTIN : MILITARY $12.42 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Lockheed Martin
AQ
12:21pCYPRUS : Over 40 Co-op branches to close for good in September
AQ
12:21pVIASAT : MILITARY $55.69 Million Federal Contract Awarded to ViaSat
AQ
12:20pUKAT Launches their New Website Along with Two Infographics that Illustrate the Current Problems with Drug Use in the UK
AC
12:18pPEPKOR : Crisis-hit Steinhoff posts 2 percent rise in nine-month sales
RE
12:18pAPPLE : buys startup for AR glasses
AQ
12:18pGROBINA : JSC "Grobina" unaudited financial report of first 6 months, 2018
AQ
12:17pBruised bankers seek consolation prizes after shelved Aramco IPO
RE
12:17pIREIT GLOBAL : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person - Change In Interests Of Manager
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
3STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : October Price Increases
4COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : COCA COLA : takes plunge into coffee with $5.1 billion Costa deal
5COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA : COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION: 2018 half-year results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.