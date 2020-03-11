Log in
Smart Products Bring Business Opportunities to Insurers, Manufacturers

03/11/2020 | 03:47pm EDT

Ayla Explains IoT Benefits at Three Events in March

Smart products offer home insurance providers new ways to create operational efficiencies, introduce new services, and increase their value propositions for protecting the home, according to Parks Associates, the research firm.

Ayla Networks’ Prashanth Shetty, vice president, global marketing, will explore these and other opportunities at the Insurtech Insights conference to be held at the Royal Lancaster in London on Tuesday, March 17.

  • At 2:15 p.m., Shetty will address attendees on how emerging Internet of Things (IoT) technology can drive risk management transformation.
  • At 9:25 a.m., Shetty will participate in a discussion entitled, “IoT insurance: Is tech-based prevention better than cure for insurers?” Fellow panelists are Paul Middle, propositions development director, RSA; Matt Poll, CEO and founder of Neos Ventures Ltd.; and Jannicke Schumann-Olsen, innovation director for Tryg.

In addition to discussing smart consumer products with insurers, Ayla executives will be available to advise manufacturers at:

About Ayla Networks

Named one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America as measured by the 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Ayla Networks is a provider of edge connectivity, device management and application enablement for the Internet of Things (IoT). Ayla enables the world’s consumer device and commercial equipment companies to launch connected products across any sensor, device and cloud. By leveraging the Ayla IoT platform, customers are able to quickly productize and future-proof connected products, while making device data usable for ongoing analytic insights and delivering better business outcomes. More information is available at www.aylanetworks.com.


© Business Wire 2020
