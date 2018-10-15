The first IoT device enabling real-time inventory management and auto-replenishment in Japan

Smart Shopping, Inc. (Headquarters: Shinagawa, Tokyo, Representative: Takayuki Shiga / Hidetoshi Hayashi), operating price comparison website of daily consumption goods for retail customers, will launch the full-fledged solution services using an IoT device “SmartMat”, enabling real time inventory management and auto replenishment, to corporate clients in Japan from October 15, 2018.

SmartMat is an inventory management IoT device equipping weight-based sensor and has broader utility, and it will automatically measure the residual %/unit of the measured products once they are simply put on the mat, enabling real time inventory management. With our cloud-based solution service targeting corporate clients, users can receive email notification and make auto replenishment once the residual %/unit of the measured products falls behind (or exceeds) the preset threshold.

SmartMat can be installed in various cases in the wide range of industry, including office, restaurant, factory, warehouse, retail, hospital, and etc., and it will help you realize more efficient inventory management and replenishment, leading to the improvement of productivity.

In addition to today’s full-fledged service launching in Japan, Smart Shopping will exhibit the SmartMat at the Consumer Electronics Show (“CES”) 2019 at Las Vegas in January 8th to 11th, 2019. The CES is a trade fair organized by the Consumer Technology Association every January and held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Our booth will be exhibited at Eureka Park where startups gather around the world at the CES venue. (Booth number of all categories: 52979)

For more information, please visit our website at https://smartmat.jp/en/ and get press release on the service offering of SmartMat from the news. For our booth information at CES, please visit the following link

(https://ces19.mapyourshow.com/7_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?ExhID=T0008865)

Corporate Name Smart Shopping, Inc. Representative Takayuki Shiga / Hidetoshi Hayashi Found November 2014 Location Planet Bldg. 5F, Nishi-Gotanda, Shinagawa-Ward, Tokyo Capital JPY 220,930 thousand (including capital reserve) Business Domain Operate price comparison website for retail customers

Inventory management and auto replenishment solution service with SmartMat URL SmartMat (BtoB): https://smartmat.jp/en/

Smart Shopping (BtoC): https://smashop.jp/

Corporate Website: https://smartshopping.co.jp

