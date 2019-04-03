Smart Software Testing Solutions :, the Emerging Leader in the App Testing Space, Appoints Amit Kumar, Ex Infosys Product Sales Head as Chief Sales Officer

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Software Testing Solutions Inc., an established global leader in app testing industry, today announced the appointment of Amit Kumar as its Chief Sales Officer as part of its expansion plans in the US market for it's product pCloudy.com. Amit has been very successful in heading the Testing Services and Product Sales at Infosys where he previously served over two decades. His area of expertise has been Global delivery, Offshoring, IT strategy, Quality Assurance and Testing Solutions. An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and IIT BHU, Amit's focus will be to drive growth of pCloudy.com in US market by expanding its reach in large enterprises. He will be based at Dallas, Fort Worth Area, where he will be building and leading the Sales Engine for the new trajectory of growth.

Welcoming Amit to be an integral part of the leadership team Pankaj Goel, CEO, Smart Software Testing Solutions, said, "We are glad to welcome Amit on Board. His experience in working with the IT and services industry, where he has achieved winning engagements, will be a great asset." He added, "Amit's deep understanding of the industry challenges and expertise will support the organization, which is striving to increase its global market share."

Smart software testing digital assurance platform, pCloudy.com, enables Quality @ Speed for Apps. Its vision is to propel success of the largest Digital Transformation projects through the power of Futuristic Testing, leading to up to 50% saving of time and cost. The autonomous testing bot "Certifaya" speeds up mobile device compatibility testing by up to 70% by applying stochastic Model Driven testing algorithms.

About Smart Software Testing Solutions:

California-based Smart Software Solutions Inc. was founded by Lalit Jain, Pankaj Goel and Avinash Tiwari, where they designed and integrated two signature cloud-based products, OpKey and pCloudy. Both the products are available under one single product line pCloudy.com forming a Digital assurance platform for enterprises. It focusses on bringing power of Autonomous testing to improve software development lifecycle by targeting the accelerated mobile application software space. pCloudy has disrupted the mobile app testing space in major markets including US, Australia, few European countries and India. It has brought about innovation and improvements in the ecosystem using disruptive technologies. Please visit: http://www.pcloudy.com .

