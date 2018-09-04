Smart Speakers, Smarter Wealth Management 2018-2022 - How Voice Technology is Changing Wealth Management - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Smart
Speakers, Smarter Wealth Management - How voice technology is changing
wealth management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
We estimate that by 2022, there will be more than 70 million households
using smart speakers in the US alone, and these devices are already
playing an important role for wealth management clients.
This report identifies the banks and wealth managers who are leading the
industry in adopting voice interfaces for their client services and
explores the drivers for future growth and forecasts the use of smart
speakers for financial matters.The report also details the best strategy
for integrating smart voice into the digital wealth management ecosystem
both generally and by specific function: authentication, personal
financial management, portfolio management, investing, information,
contact and advanced AI capabilities.
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Smart Speakers Product Overview: Types, Capabilities, Use
Cases
Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple Homepod Battlling for Consumers'
Battling for Consumers Favor
People use their smart speaker for muisic, weather info, general
questions and news
3.0 Market Prognosis
Using the early adoption of smartphone to forecast smart speaker
penetration
4.0 Voice Banking - The Next Exciting Banking Channel?
Digital voice assistants/voicebots
voice-controlled financial skills
In-Vehicle payments - Banking while Driving
Frontrunners from the Banking/Wealth management space
5.0 The Right Strategy for Smart Voice in Digital Wealth
Management
Ideal smart speaker app for wealth management
Biometric Authentication
Personal Financial Management
Portfolio Management
Investing
Information
Contact
Advanced AI Capabilities
6.0 Conclusion
7.0 Authors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7pzb6q/smart_speakers?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005324/en/