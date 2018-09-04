Log in
Smart Speakers, Smarter Wealth Management 2018-2022 - How Voice Technology is Changing Wealth Management - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/04/2018 | 10:18am CEST

The "Smart Speakers, Smarter Wealth Management - How voice technology is changing wealth management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We estimate that by 2022, there will be more than 70 million households using smart speakers in the US alone, and these devices are already playing an important role for wealth management clients.

This report identifies the banks and wealth managers who are leading the industry in adopting voice interfaces for their client services and explores the drivers for future growth and forecasts the use of smart speakers for financial matters.The report also details the best strategy for integrating smart voice into the digital wealth management ecosystem both generally and by specific function: authentication, personal financial management, portfolio management, investing, information, contact and advanced AI capabilities.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Smart Speakers Product Overview: Types, Capabilities, Use Cases

Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple Homepod Battlling for Consumers' Battling for Consumers Favor

People use their smart speaker for muisic, weather info, general questions and news

3.0 Market Prognosis

Using the early adoption of smartphone to forecast smart speaker penetration

4.0 Voice Banking - The Next Exciting Banking Channel?

Digital voice assistants/voicebots

voice-controlled financial skills

In-Vehicle payments - Banking while Driving

Frontrunners from the Banking/Wealth management space

5.0 The Right Strategy for Smart Voice in Digital Wealth Management

Ideal smart speaker app for wealth management

Biometric Authentication

Personal Financial Management

Portfolio Management

Investing

Information

Contact

Advanced AI Capabilities

6.0 Conclusion

7.0 Authors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7pzb6q/smart_speakers?w=4


