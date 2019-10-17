Log in
Smart Speakers in China: 63% of Non-owners Will Buy One Within Next 12 Months - Strategy Analytics

10/17/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

90% of Users Love Their Smart Speakers

The exploding popularity of smart speakers in China is confirmed by findings from the latest Strategy Analytics consumer survey. The report, 2019 Smart Speaker User Survey – China Results, found that 63% of people who do not currently use a smart speaker plan to buy one within the next year. Another 22% say they will purchase a smart speaker later on, suggesting that smart speakers overall should reach at least another 85% of the population. The study is based on a survey of 1044 users of smart speakers carried out in July and August 2019.

Strategy Analytics estimates that there are currently around 35 million households with smart speakers in China. Existing users have extremely positive attitudes towards the devices, with nearly 90% of people saying they are much more useful than they had expected. 59% of Chinese users say that they can’t imagine living without a smart speaker.

On average more than half of users have more than one smart speaker. In contrast to the US and European markets, smart displays are already an important part of the market, accounting for a third of smart speakers in use.

Chinese consumers as a whole (including non-users) are knowledgeable about which brands offer smart speakers. 71% believe Xiaomi offers smart speakers, compared to Huawei at 53%, Baidu at 47%, Alibaba at 37% and Apple at 34%.

David Watkins, Director, Smart Speakers and Screens at Strategy Analytics commented: “The Chinese market for smart speakers is growing extremely rapidly and this research shows that Chinese consumers love the convenience and entertainment value which smart speakers offer. If what Chinese people say turns out to be true, smart speakers will be in the vast majority of households within the next few years.”

About Strategy Analytics
Strategy Analytics, Inc. provides the competitive edge with advisory services, consulting and actionable market intelligence for emerging technology, mobile and wireless, digital consumer and automotive electronics companies. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Strategy Analytics delivers insights for enterprise success. www.StrategyAnalytics.com


© Business Wire 2019
