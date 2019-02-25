Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Smart Street Sweepers Headed to Fort Collins

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 03:01pm EST

Fort Collins, Colorado, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading the way as a smart city, the City of Fort Collins will test new smart street sweeper technology this year as part of an innovative pilot project to ensure roads are properly maintained for residents and visitors. 

Starting in March, the City will partner with Rubicon Global on a six-month pilot program. Rubicon Global is a technology company that provides waste, recycling and smart city solutions to businesses and governments worldwide

Rubicon’s technology will be installed in the City’s street sweeping fleet, helping the City manage street sweeping routes, dispatching, and vehicle location, as well as enabling drivers to flag issues and pathway obstructions throughout the City of Fort Collins.  

The smart street sweepers will provide more transparency of daily operations to residents and ensure that the City’s streets are well-maintained.

“The City of Fort Collins is always looking to take advantage of technology and data to help improve efficiency, maintenance and make for a better community for our citizens,” said Larry Schneider, City of Fort Collins Director of Transportation.  “We think this specific smart city solution from Rubicon Global could be a game changer for our fleet of street sweeping vehicles.”

Fort Collins is a Founding Member of the Colorado Smart Cities Alliance, which has put a plan in place to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Street sweepers play a key role in human health, environmental quality and pollution control.

“The RUBICONSmartCity platform helps cities of all sizes leverage data to make smarter decisions about everything from waste and recycling services, to road conditions and overall city operations, leading to improvements in sustainability and quality of life that map to an overall mission to end waste in all of its forms,” said Michael Allegretti, Chief Public Strategy Officer, Rubicon Global. “We are honored to collaborate with the City of Fort Collins, which is rapidly setting the standard for smart cities in America through proactive initiatives like this partnership.”

###


David Young
Communications Specialist
City of Fort Collins 
dyoung@fcgov.com
970-221-6882

Charles Zinkowski 
Director of Communications 
Rubicon Global 
Charles.Zinkowski@rubiconglobal.com
678-906-2689

Rubicon Hi-Res Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:44pMOREGAIN PICTURES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:43pBANK OF IRELAND : Home Member State - BOIMB - 81 KB
PU
03:43pBANK OF IRELAND : Home Member State - Govco - 5 KB
PU
03:43pBANK OF IRELAND : GovCo Annual Report 2018 - 13 KB
PU
03:43pARAB VALVES COMPANY : (ARVA.CA) - Corporate Governance Report
AQ
03:43pALEXANDRIA NATIONAL FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENT : ANFI.CA) Reports Its Financial Results for the Period Ending 31/12/2018
AQ
03:43pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE To Sell Its BioPharma Unit For $21.4 Billion To Danaher
PU
03:43pAL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS : Discloses its consolidated financial statement for the year ended 31 december 2018.
AQ
03:42pHELIOPOLIS HOUSING : Release from Heliopolis Housing (HELI.CA) Concerning the Investor Relations Officer
AQ
03:42pALEXANDRIA NATIONAL FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENT : Release from Alexandria National Company for Financial Investment (ANFI.CA) Concerning the Investor Relations Officer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : In a shift, Buffett says focus on Berkshire's stock price
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei says Trump 'clear and correct' on 5G as trade deadline looms
3BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Persimmon shares drop after house-funding scheme practices come under fire
4DANAHER CORPORATION : DANAHER : GE inks $21 billion biopharma sale to Danaher in U-turn under Culp
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : WARREN BUFFETT : I Overpaid for Kraft Heinz -- Update

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.