Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Smart Taxation – A Step Towards a Fair, Efficient and Growth-Friendly European Taxation Approach

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 06:02pm EDT

In a rapidly changing global economy, smart taxation is essential to drive growth and economic prosperity. However, the European Union (EU) continues to fall behind as it persists with a one-size-fits all taxation system. This year’s GLOBSEC Tatra Summit hosts a Focus Group, bringing together international experts, looking to reshape and support a smarter European tax policy.

Europe is at a crossroads in adapting its tax policy to the realities of today’s global economy. The EU plays a key role in overseeing national tax rules in some areas - particularly in relation to EU business and consumer policies.

The institutional changeover marks a perfect opportunity for the Tatra Summit to place major topics on the radar of decision-makers and offer efficient recommendations. So now is the time to adapt the EU’s taxation model to be fit-for-purpose. With member states around the table, European fiscal authorities should design a model that does not have a disruptive impact on national needs and is based on more flexibility.

The Focus Group “Smart taxation in a fast-changing Global Economy” explores the different challenges and opportunities of introducing smart tax models, building on member state experience and examples from industries operating within the Union.

At a time when Europe needs to adjust to a fast-changing global economy and discover new sustainable and future-proof ideas, policy-makers should adopt a model that gives national governments flexibility to approach taxation in a manner that allows businesses from operating in Europe to grow and be competitive, whilst leaving space to adapt to national needs.

The Focus Group will explore some best-practices adopted by the EU and member states which proved to be successful. Hungary, for example, implemented a fixed-rate tax of low tax-bracket enterprises which allowed small business and local entrepreneurs to comply easily with legal requirements rather than continuing to do business in the black market. In Germany, the government introduced a fiscal calendar for tobacco taxation for a five-year period which guaranteed predictability for businesses, but also sustained revenues for the state coffers. This only demonstrated that national governments need flexibility to set rates according to national circumstances in order for tax collection to exceed forecasts and businesses to thrive. And finally, at EU level, the adoption of mini-one-stop-shop supports businesses to reduce administrative burden by introducing a single window for VAT payments.

Notes to the editor

About GLOBSEC Tatra Summit

Tatra Summit is one of GLOBSEC’s flagship projects. The Summit is organised annually and provides the opportunity for experts to have fruitful political discussions on the future of Europe. The Focus Group “Smart taxation in a fast-changing Global Economy” takes place on 12 October 2019 from 8.30 to 10 a.m.

For press-related enquiries, contact: press@globsec.org.

More detailed information is available on the official site: https://tatrasummit.globsec.org/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:33pFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Reminds Consumers of the Claims Filing Deadline in a Settlement With LeafFilter North, LLC and LeafFilter North of Texas, LLC for Consumer Data Security Breach
BU
06:32pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
06:31pGlobal Construction Fabrics Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Use of Carbon Fibers to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
06:30pTesamorelin Study Results on NAFLD Published in Lancet HIV
GL
06:28p$8K Grant Assists A New Vision Leadership Foundation of Acadiana
BU
06:26pSEABRIDGE GOLD : Announces Agreement for At-The-Market Offering Program is part of an existing C$100 million Shelf Registration Statement
PU
06:25pINDIAN OIL : Oil producers, refiners face surging global freight rates after U.S. sanctions
RE
06:23pNABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Invitation
PR
06:21pBOEING : Board of Directors Separates CEO and Chairman Roles
PR
06:19pA Revolutionary Blockchain Solution for Cross-Border Business
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Uber to buy Chile's Cornershop as it sets sights on delivering groceries
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Board of Directors Separates CEO and Chairman Roles
3A Revolutionary Blockchain Solution for Cross-Border Business
4Smart Taxation – A Step Towards a Fair, Efficient and Growth-Friendly European Taxation Approach
5$8K Grant Assists A New Vision Leadership Foundation of Acadiana

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group