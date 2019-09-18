Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Smart Wearables Are Expected to Grow by 54 Percent and Hit US$24 Billion in 2024

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Market research company Euromonitor International analyses the on-going development of the global consumer electronics industry in its webinar, “Consumer Electronics 2024: Trends and Opportunities”.

The webinar investigates the key drivers of the evolving consumer electronics landscape. “Wearables were touted as the next big thing, but sales failed to ignite, leading to companies like TomTom to exit the market,” says Loo Wee Teck, head of consumer electronics at Euromonitor International.

The newer iterations of smart wearables evolved from being smartphone companions to stand-alone devices. This transformation will push sales of smart wearables to hit US$24 billion in 2024, while wearables with payment capabilities, also booming for retailers, will chalk up proximity payment sales to US$78 billion in 2023.

Chinese brands, namely Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo commanded nearly one third of global smartphone sales in 2019. These companies shattered the image of cheap and poorly made products from China and focused on innovations to stand-out from competition.

Other companies like Sony and Huawei are moving up the value chain and targeting the premium segment. “Sony is focused on large screened TVs and leveraging on its technological advantage in offering immersive picture quality and high-quality sound,” adds Loo Wee Teck, “while Huawei gained credibility by partnering with Leica, a renowned brand recognised by photographers, and now its flagship smartphones are priced like Samsung and iPhones.”

By diversifying their strategy, Chinese companies within the global consumer electronics space are ranking up and slowly getting their place to the podium with global leaders such as Apple and Samsung.

To find out more about how the global consumer electronics landscape will continue to advance, download Euromonitor International’s free on-demand webinar here.

ABOUT EUROMONITOR INTERNATIONAL

Euromonitor International is the world’s leading provider for global business intelligence and strategic market analysis. We have more than 40 years of experience publishing international market reports, business reference books and online databases on consumer markets.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:46pCITI : Reduces Base Rate
BU
09:44pCUMULUS MEDIA Announces Pricing of $525 Million Senior Secured Term Loan B
GL
09:40pU.S. lawmakers cite progress on U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, but more work needed
RE
09:32pMETALS X : Launches A$32.7M Equity Raising
PU
09:32pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras announces CARF's favorable decision regarding the deductibility of production development expenses for IRPJ and CSLL calculation purposes
PU
09:31pCLASSIC MINERALS LTD (ASX : CLZ) Appoints Klaus Eckhof Corporate & Technical Advisor
AQ
09:29pHAINAN AIRLINES : completes maiden voyage of Chengdu-Chicago service
PR
09:17pPLATINA RESOURCES : Technology trials seek to improve Scandium Project metrics
PU
09:12pA LIVING SERVICES : Trading halt
PU
09:01pSmart Wearables Are Expected to Grow by 54 Percent and Hit US$24 Billion in 2024
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UNITED STRENGTH POWER : (1) VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF THE TAR..
2MARKEL CORPORATION : MARKEL : Announces Expiration And Final Results Of Cash Tender Offers
3DISH NETWORK CORPORATION : AT&T, Dish not in talks over DirecTV deal
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : French power output down 8% as workers strike over restructuri..
5Zuckerberg Heads to Capitol Hill to Push His Version of Web Regulation -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group