Smart helmets for smart heads

09/16/2018 | 04:47pm CEST

BERLIN, Sept. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We look with pride on the world's first smart and safe cycling helmet. What started with a vision is reality today. Every single Livall product is the result of technology, safety and design.

LIVALL
Redefine Your Safety


BH60, BH62, MT1 and BH51M - these are the names of smart bicycle helmets. The BH60 is a good start for all newcomers and recreational riders. For racing cyclists, the BH62 is the object of desire, and mountain bikers always go for the MT1. With Livall, every two-wheeled fan gets value for the money he/she spends.

"Smart" is on everyone's lips these days. But what does it exactly mean, especially for bicycle helmets? A clever helmet may sound cool, but if you take a closer look, you will soon realize that a smart helmet boasts even more important functions than just being cool.

Safety is especially important for cyclists. We ensure the high quality of our helmets by conducting regular tests. Our commitment to safety is also reflected in the crash sensor built into the helmet. It detects vibrations automatically and sends an SOS message in case of emergency. In case of emergency and for drivers who are often traveling alone, the function can save lives.

What else is there? The smart light, for example -- bright LEDs on the back of the helmet --  ensure that helmet wearers are noticeable to oncoming traffic, especially in the dark. With just the push of a button, the driver can turn these bright tail lights into turn signals. More LED lights also act as useful helpers in traffic. From now on, one will be able to turn left and right safely - so one will arrive at the destination unscathed and in a good mood at night.

In addition, the integrated headset in the helmet promotes the enjoyment of cycling. The specially developed loudspeakers work hand in hand with the wind-protected microphone to allow the smart biker to make calls, listen to music or use the built-in walkie talkie while driving. This way, one will not have to make an extra stop just to talk to friends or play one’s favorite song. Simply connect your smartphone to the helmet and you're ready to start communicating and playing music. This is how cycling is fun.

If you think navigation devices are only for the car, then you must not know Livall’s smart helmets. The headset described above will help show you which route to take, for example, to get to the nearest workshop as quickly as possible. Through appropriate apps, mountain bikers, racing cyclists and recreational riders can now discover new routes or get to know the familiar.

All functions can be controlled by a handy remote control on the handlebars. Together with any smartphone, the helmet will become your favorite smart companion on your journey.

The extra lightweight construction of our helmets also offers perfect comfort as each of them weighs less than 300g. Despite that lightweight construction, BH60, BH62 and MT1 are particularly robust and can be used for any purpose. The specially developed shape also makes them very aerodynamic and stylish.

Our helmet kit contains:

  • 1 smart bike helmet
  • 1 ergonomic remote control on the handlebar
  • 1 USB charging cable
  • 1 user instruction leaflet

Also discover:

  • Our app for smartphones

The Livall app for Android and iOS is your loyal companion, wherever you go. Similar to a speedometer, you can see speed, distance, driving time and much more. Manage your equipment or discover the detailed evaluation function.

Technology, safety and design go hand in hand with the bike chain and sprocket in the smart helmet from Livall.
Discover now what makes our products special. Smart helmets, suitable for smart people.

  • Smart bicycle helmets for beginners, road cyclists and mountain bikers
  • Make life easier and safer
  • Extra light construction
  • High wearing comfort
  • Robust and aerodynamic construction
  • Smart light on all roads
  • Make calls and talk remotely
  • Play navigation announcements
  • Listen to music without restrictions while driving
  • All functions controllable by remote control
  • Livall App for important information

Kontakt (DE): info@livall.de | www.livall.de | Facebook/Instagram @livallhelme
Contact (INT): sales@livall.com | www.livall.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea34bb07-66d1-48a0-b7be-23c70f3f553c

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd0a099c-262b-46b4-8b09-f01b09eb2023

LIVALL.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
