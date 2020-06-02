SmartAC.com : Exits Stealth In Time For Summer with a DIY HVAC Monitoring Platform, Offering Homeowners Convenience and Savings

Powered by a $10M Series A, SmartAC.com is committed to making AC ownership easier and more affordable

Today, SmartAC.com officially launched out of stealth mode with $10 million in funding for its air conditioning and heating (HVAC) health platform that digitizes the experience of AC ownership, extends equipment life and saves homeowners money. Powered by machine learning, the SmartAC.com platform enables a proactive approach to HVAC monitoring, notifying users of a potential breakdown before it occurs. SmartAC.com sensors monitor temperatures, airflow, air filter life and drain lines to ensure the health of critical HVAC components. As summer months approach and people across the country shelter at home, it is more important than ever for AC units to function properly - especially where social distancing efforts make in-home repairs increasingly difficult. To address this need, SmartAC.com is launching at a discount with a membership fee of just $5 per month and hardware bundles starting at $99. Membership includes a lifetime warranty on the hardware, daily HVAC health checks, discounted air filters, active water leak monitoring to enable home insurance discounts, and live chat with HVAC technicians in the app. The platform is available today at SmartAC.com.

“Over 70 million homes have central air in the U.S., making indoor comfort a regular way of life. People don’t often think about their HVAC systems, taking it for granted, until the day the AC or heat goes out. These systems require regular upkeep, and when they aren’t maintained, costs can get out of hand. SmartAC.com’s offer is simple; we care about your AC so you don’t have to,” said Josh Teekell, CEO and founder of SmartAC.com. “Our proactive approach offers homeowners the opportunity to save thousands in repairs and energy over the lifespan of their system. None of us would own a car without a dashboard; we’re that dashboard for your AC.”

The SmartAC.com hardware setup takes just five minutes, with magnetic sensors enabling a simple, first-of-its-kind DIY installation. The sensors are compatible with all HVAC equipment and thermostat manufacturers, including smart thermostats like Nest and Ecobee, and enable professional monitoring and daily system health checks with over 50,000 temperature and airflow readings. This robust data set, when coupled with machine learning, enables SmartAC.com to confidently alert users when problems occur and also predict when the system is headed for a serious breakdown. The company even offers a Comfort Guarantee in support of these claims, granting users a year of free service if an unpredicted breakdown occurs when the SmartAC.com platform is installed.

While empowering consumers is the company’s primary focus, SmartAC.com is also partnering with HVAC service providers. One of the company’s HVAC partners, David Lewis of Mission AC, stated: "SmartAC.com is a total game-changer. Our clients love the additional transparency and the technology allows us to improve our service speed and quality because, for the first time, we have real-time data on the systems we service.”

The SmartAC.com platform was thoughtfully designed by industry experts to eliminate common HVAC issues. The system includes:

The Comfort Sensor , which monitors the temperature of the air coming from your vents during each heating or cooling cycle allowing performance to be compared to manufacturer’s specs.

, which monitors the temperature of the air coming from your vents during each heating or cooling cycle allowing performance to be compared to manufacturer’s specs. The Filter Sensor , which tracks the lifespan of your air filters by monitoring pressure and airflow changes over time, alerting you when they need to be changed. Forgetting to change your air filter is one of the most common causes of failure and leads to increased energy consumption and poor air quality.

, which tracks the lifespan of your air filters by monitoring pressure and airflow changes over time, alerting you when they need to be changed. Forgetting to change your air filter is one of the most common causes of failure and leads to increased energy consumption and poor air quality. The Water Sensor , which guards against leaks and clogs in AC drain lines that can cause major damage to the home. Additional water sensors can be added if users wish to extend coverage to other home appliances.

, which guards against leaks and clogs in AC drain lines that can cause major damage to the home. Additional water sensors can be added if users wish to extend coverage to other home appliances. The SmartAC.com Hub, which sends the sensor data to the cloud so the SmartAC.com app can deliver valuable intel and recommendations to help users reduce their overall AC costs.

“The average AC replacement cost is $7,500 - an expense that can be a huge burden on homeowners. Caring for these assets is inconvenient and oftentimes confusing, resulting in 80 percent of homeowners skipping the recommended maintenance on their AC systems,” said Andrew Fuselier, SmartAC.com’s COO. “It’s time to digitize the AC ownership experience to solve a decades old problem. SmartAC.com was formed in stealth mode with feedback from thousands of homeowners, so we’re thrilled to finally show the world what we’ve built.”

Further proving the company's momentum, Zach Axelrod, formerly VP of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Arcadia, recently joined the SmartAC.com team as Chief Business Development Officer. Having helped grow Arcadia more than 30x in three and a half years, from just a few customers to hundreds of thousands, while adding several successful business lines, Zach sees the similarly huge growth potential for the SmartAC.com platform. “The SmartAC.com platform has the potential to revolutionize the HVAC industry with its clear value and ease of use for homeowners and service partners,” said Axelrod.

Pricing and Availability

The SmartAC.com HVAC health monitoring system is available for purchase today at SmartAC.com. SmartAC.com has launched with a discounted membership rate of $5 per month as well as discounted hardware rate starting at $99. Membership includes a lifetime warranty on the hardware, daily system health checks, discounted air filters, active water leak monitoring to enable home insurance discounts, and live chat with HVAC technicians in the app. The company also offers air filter subscriptions, as well as annual AC tune-ups in select markets through the SmartAC.com service network.

About SmartAC.com

SmartAC.com is on a mission to transform air conditioner and heating (HVAC) ownership for homeowners by enabling customers to care for their systems more easily and affordably. Created by industry experts and powered by machine learning, the SmartAC.com platform is designed to track daily AC system performance from all angles to notify users of a potential issue or breakdown before it occurs. The SmartAC.com platform, which includes the SmartAC Hub, three universally compatible sensors, and the SmartAC.com app, enables customers to understand and control the factors that can lead to operational inefficiencies and premature AC system failure so they are not caught off guard by unexpectedly high bills. To learn more, visit SmartAC.com.

