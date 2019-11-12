Log in
SmartBear to Offer Unmatched GraphQL Support and Enhanced UX with Release of ReadyAPI Pro 3.0

11/12/2019 | 08:06am EST

ReadyAPI 3.0 focuses on increased efficiency for software teams tasked with accelerating the testing and delivery of high-quality APIs

SmartBear, the driver behind the industry’s leading tools for ensuring quality software delivery, has released ReadyAPI 3.0. This latest release addresses the increasing requirement for organizations to consistently deliver high-quality APIs in order to meet accelerated business demands within compressed release cycles.

“No other commercial or open source API testing solution offers the same level of support for GraphQL as what we’ve included in ReadyAPI 3.0,” said Christian Wright, Chief Product Officer at SmartBear. “As the adoption of GraphQL grows, organizations are looking for ways to increase efficiency around writing, automating, and executing end-to-end GraphQL tests. ReadyAPI 3.0 not only gives our customers the ability to quickly complete those tasks, we also extended the native capabilities of SoapUI and wrapped all of this in a simplified user interface so that delivering quality APIs has never been easier.”

“Jaxon AI is a powerful, purpose-built AI platform and we cannot afford to ship anything less than great software in every release,” said Greg Harman, CTO of Jaxon. “With the simple, intuitive UX added to ReadyAPI 3.0, plus the extensive support for GraphQL, we’ve been able to dramatically reduce the amount of time it takes to test and release software at the highest quality.”

ReadyAPI 3.0 provides development, DevOps, and QA teams with:

  • Industry-leading GraphQL support
  • A simpler, more efficient user experience for greater productivity
  • Seamless integration with common CI/CD and API development tools
  • A comprehensive platform for automating API functional, performance, and security testing

For a free trial, visit: https://smartbear.com/product/ready-api/overview/.

About SmartBear Software
SmartBear is behind the software that empowers developers, testers, and operations engineers at over 20,000 of the world’s most innovative organizations including Adobe, JetBlue, MasterCard, and Microsoft. More than 6 million people use SmartBear tools to build, test, and monitor great software, faster. Our high-impact tools are easy to try, easy to buy, and easy to use. For more information, visit: http://smartbear.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.


© Business Wire 2019
