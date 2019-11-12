SmartBear to Offer Unmatched GraphQL Support and Enhanced UX with Release of ReadyAPI Pro 3.0

ReadyAPI 3.0 focuses on increased efficiency for software teams tasked with accelerating the testing and delivery of high-quality APIs

SmartBear, the driver behind the industry’s leading tools for ensuring quality software delivery, has released ReadyAPI 3.0. This latest release addresses the increasing requirement for organizations to consistently deliver high-quality APIs in order to meet accelerated business demands within compressed release cycles.

“No other commercial or open source API testing solution offers the same level of support for GraphQL as what we’ve included in ReadyAPI 3.0,” said Christian Wright, Chief Product Officer at SmartBear. “As the adoption of GraphQL grows, organizations are looking for ways to increase efficiency around writing, automating, and executing end-to-end GraphQL tests. ReadyAPI 3.0 not only gives our customers the ability to quickly complete those tasks, we also extended the native capabilities of SoapUI and wrapped all of this in a simplified user interface so that delivering quality APIs has never been easier.”

“Jaxon AI is a powerful, purpose-built AI platform and we cannot afford to ship anything less than great software in every release,” said Greg Harman, CTO of Jaxon. “With the simple, intuitive UX added to ReadyAPI 3.0, plus the extensive support for GraphQL, we’ve been able to dramatically reduce the amount of time it takes to test and release software at the highest quality.”

ReadyAPI 3.0 provides development, DevOps, and QA teams with:

Industry-leading GraphQL support

A simpler, more efficient user experience for greater productivity

Seamless integration with common CI/CD and API development tools

A comprehensive platform for automating API functional, performance, and security testing

For a free trial, visit: https://smartbear.com/product/ready-api/overview/.

