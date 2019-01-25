SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) files Form 1-A pursuant to Reg A (+) its filing of the Securities Act of 1933 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a Tier 2 Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The company management is pleased to announce the undertaking to proceed with the Reg A (+) filing with the SEC and broadening the company's offering as well as continuing its focus on transparency.

Why is Regulation A Important for Companies? With these new rules, the SEC recognizes that there is no one path to the public markets for companies. A traditional IPO to a stock exchange can be a costly and burdensome experience Regulation A helps facilitate an incremental pathway based on where a company is in its business cycle. The provisions for Tier 2 offerings will make public offerings more efficient. For the first time, the SEC has decoupled state Blue Sky pre-emption from an exchange listing. Non-accredited investors are allowed to participate in a federally-exempt offering, with thoughtfully designed provisions to limit their risk. The new rules wisely require companies to provide more detailed information about their businesses and ongoing disclosure to federal regulators to be eligible for a public offering. These new rules ensure that investors have the information available to understand the risks so markets can price them accordingly.

About SmartCard Marketing Systems, Inc.

SmartCard Marketing, Inc. (OTC: SMKG) is a boutique Fintech solutions provider to the global payments industry, delivering Cloud-SAAS & Mobility solutions to Enterprises, Card Issuing & Acquiring Banks, and Telecoms. The company develops proprietary Business Process Improvement applications for industry agnostic applications for payment & incentives issuance, processing and redemptions. For more information, go to www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com and for interested Agents, Resellers & Partners visit us at www.emphasispay.com.

