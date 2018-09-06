SmartCover Systems is Enabling the Digital Water Utility of the Future

Greg Quist, Ph.D., Founder and CEO, will detail the impact of real-time data in his presentation titled 'Sewers Can Talk' at the Strata Data Conference in New York City on September 11

CHICAGO, IL and SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2018 / SmartCover Systems (SCS), a leader in providing monitoring solutions for water and wastewater applications, is delighted to announce that Greg Quist, its founder and CEO, and Chairman of the Urban Water Institute, will be speaking at Strata Data Conference in New York on September 11, 2018.

For more information about the upcoming conference and Quist's presentation, please visit https://conferences.oreilly.com/strata/strata-ny/public/schedule/detail/69700/.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511424/e08428ed-81a4-4f7a-b0f5-4cf9ce6aa818.png

In his case study entitled, ''Sewers Can Talk - Understanding the Language of Sewers,'' Quist will take the audience ''to the dark side'' where water and sewer systems are dangerously old, sewer spills are frequent and water main breaks wreak havoc. He will explain how smart cities built on crumbling infrastructure can address challenges with affordable data-driven solutions for the digital water utility of the future.

As Quist will note in his upcoming talk, the cost for upgrading the United States' aging water infrastructure is estimated to be up to a trillion dollars, and the price for pipeline overhauls are out of reach for most local governments. Also, it is currently late-summer, which is typically the season of severe storms that generate massive flooding, property damage and even the loss of lives. As Quist will explain, it's time for data to fuel technology to drive transformational change for water utilities, save millions of dollars for municipalities, and protect citizens and the environment.

Smart sensors, data analytics, and the Internet of Things are enabling visibility, control and resiliency at a lower capital and operating cost structure.

"The Sewage Pollution Right to Know Act requires us to report wet weather overflows to the Hudson River, and smart manhole level sensors provide us with overflow alarms and water level data needed for compliance," said Bill Simcoe, Deputy Commissioner, City of Albany, NY.

"We are using continuous monitoring and adaptive controls (CMAC) to optimize the use of storm water storage in the combined sewer collection system. Green infrastructure projects, combined sewer system level sensors and CMAC are integral to our program for combined sewer overflow abatement and flood mitigation."

Analogous to an electrocardiogram (EKG), water levels in sewers have a signature that can be analyzed in real-time, using pattern recognition techniques, revealing distressed pipeline and allowing users of this technology to take appropriate steps for maintenance and repair.

''Every ratepayer and citizen stands to benefit from the visibility and cost savings made possible with smart sewer technology,'' remarked Quist. ''With remote sensor systems continuously measuring, acquiring and communicating data via advanced satellite communications, our utility customers are gaining the collection system visibility(TM), they need to maintain efficient operations, control rates, and ramp up to the digital water utility of the future.''

Speaker: Greg Quist, founder and CEO of SmartCover Systems

Topic: Sewers Can Talk - Understanding the Language of Sewers

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, 12:00 - 12:30 PM

Location: 1E 10, Javits Convention Center, 655 W 34th Street New York, NY 10001

About SmartCover Systems:

SmartCover Systems is a leader in providing innovative solutions in the water and wastewater industries, serving more than 300 municipalities. The company's Collection Systems Asset Management solutions provide real-time condition assessment. Utilizing the Iridium(R) satellite and a wide array of applications to turn data in to insights, SmartCover Systems' software and analytics enable informed, actionable decisions resulting in prioritized capital projects. This process lowers operating and capital costs while concurrently controlling rates and enabling better performance. For more information, please visit http://www.smartcoversystems.com/.

About the Strata Data Conference:

Presented by O'Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, and Cloudera, the Strata Data Conference takes place from September 11-13 in New York City, bringing together data's most influential business decision makers, strategists, architects, developers and analysts to discuss the most important and emerging trends in the data industry.

Contact:

Maria Diecidue

maria.diecidue@globalwaterworks.org

312-515-3321

SOURCE: SmartCover Systems

https://www.accesswire.com/511424/SmartCover-Systems-is-Enabling-the-Digital-Water-Utility-of-the-Future