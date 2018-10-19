Log in
SmartDraw Reports Strong Momentum for Open API as Data to Diagram Market Heats Up

10/19/2018 | 08:17pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartDraw Software, the leading provider of diagramming software, today announced building momentum of its recently-announced Open API to assist in building applications that generate a diagram from external data. In the 30 days since announcement SmartDraw has seen a 22 percent increase in daily unique users, and has had several enterprise customers and system integrators enter into its SmartDraw Open API developer program.

PI planning board
Example of a PI planning board (SAFe) from Jira data automatically rendered in SmartDraw


Data visualization software typically takes XY datasets and displays them as a graph. Until recently there has been no data visualization software for non-XY data, such as hierarchical or relational data. SmartDraw released its Open API in early September, allowing developers to use SmartDraw’s Intelligent Formatting Engine to generate virtually any type of diagram from any data source.   Unlike competitive products, SmartDraw’s Open API allows developers to build sophisticated data-to-diagram functionality on their own, without any development effort from SmartDraw.

After a multiple year development effort, this API is currently being used in the Atlassian ecosystem to generate Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) diagrams from Jira data, Jira dependency trees, Confluence space maps and many other diagrams from data stored in these apps. Outside of the ecosystem, it is used to build class diagrams from source code in Github, ER diagrams from SQL databases and sitemaps from Google sitemap XML files.

Example of a PI planning board (SAFe) from Jira data automatically rendered in SmartDraw:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/661cdaee-f57e-489e-8757-3776bb35a1a8

This week diagramming software maker Lucid Software announced a $72m capital raise to develop “capabilities to automatically create diagrams and merge visuals with external data sources” as part of their LucidChart application, implying that they too will eventually enter this exciting new market.

For More Information

To learn more about SmartDraw’s Open API visit:

https://www.smartdraw.com/developers/

Additional Resources

About SmartDraw

SmartDraw spent the last 24 years helping organizations create complex, powerful visuals quickly and easily.  SmartDraw visuals help to clarify communication, improve operations, implement plans and complete projects on time. Three-fourths of Fortune 500 companies use SmartDraw, as do more than 300,000 public, private and government organizations worldwide. Founded in 1994, SmartDraw is privately held, with headquarters in San Diego, California. For more information or to try SmartDraw, please visit www.SmartDraw.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Holly Hagerman
Connect Marketing
801-373-7888
hollyh@connectmarketing.com

smartdraw_logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
